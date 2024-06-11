SoundCloud Changed Its Tune By Migrating 200 Live Campaigns to MoEngage in 12 Weeks

Global artist-first music platform SoundCloud Taps MoEngage to Eliminate Data Silos, Increase Cross-Channel Customer Engagement for 100M+ Users, Makes Transition in Just 12 Weeks

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage®, a leading insights-led Customer Engagement Platform, today announced that the music platform SoundCloud has successfully transitioned from Braze to MoEngage to improve cross-channel engagement with over 100 million users. MoEngage's AI-driven platform provides SoundCloud's marketers and product owners with streamlined access to data and deeper customer insights to help them create highly personalized cross-channel experiences that increase engagement, connect fans with artists, and build loyalty. MoEngage's open API architecture and highly responsive customer support enabled SoundCloud to make the migration in just 12 weeks.

After seven years with their incumbent customer engagement platform, SoundCloud sought a better way to ensure real-time access and the ability to segment on customer behavior without limits on data points, such as fans who have an affinity towards certain artists based on their streaming history. While the idea of a technology overhaul seemed daunting, the digital marketing and product teams at the streaming service decided to make a technology change to solve numerous challenges with data quality, visibility, and customer support.

After a thorough vendor evaluation, SoundCloud selected MoEngage as its new unified messaging platform for its scalability, product innovation, and swift implementation capabilities. The team worked to meticulously plan and execute a smooth migration of over 200 live campaigns to more than 100 million active users. Today, the MoEngage platform helps SoundCloud accelerate user growth and provide more personalized experiences across push notifications, email marketing, and in-app campaigns.

"We consider MoEngage to be a true partner. SoundCloud now has over 90+ team members across content, product, and marketing using the platform daily to create, launch, deliver and evaluate engaging experiences for our listeners and artists," said Hope Barrett, Director of Product Management, Marketing Technology at SoundCloud. "Their support teams helped us seamlessly migrate 200 live campaigns from Braze in 12 weeks while providing custom support to solve our biggest challenges. MoEngage plays a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals."

"Our research shows that brands who leverage personalized engagement strategies can boost conversion rates up to 93 percent. To achieve this, brand marketers need access to accurate, real-time customer data to craft highly personalized omnichannel experiences for millions of customers. There's little room for error in this process, especially at scale," said MoEngage CEO Raviteja Dodda. "MoEngage is proud to provide the insights-led technology that makes it possible for SoundCloud to access the data they need to build stronger relationships with their users and connect them with the streaming content they love."

MoEngage is an insights-led Customer Engagement platform that empowers marketers and product owners with AI-driven insights to create omnichannel experiences that resonate with consumers. By leveraging real-time analytics and AI, MoEngage enables brands to execute personalized campaigns that significantly improve user engagement and retention.

SoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 375 million tracks from 40 million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.

