SOUNDCLOUD NAMES TOM SANSONE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER/CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Sansone has been named CFO/COO by SoundCloud effective immediately, it was announced today by Eliah Seton, Chief Executive Officer. Sansone brings more than 20 years of global financial and operational excellence in the technology and music industries and a track record of leading business transformation.

In his new role, Sansone will help drive the execution of SoundCloud's strategic roadmap through operational rigor, corporate development, M&A, financial performance and capital structuring. He will report directly into Seton.

Tom Sansone

Sansone has been a proven executive in the technology sector for many years. Most recently, he served as CFO of Kobalt Music Group for 7 years, where he was a key architect of the company's operational restructuring and profitable growth, capital planning and successful sale of the businesses. Previously, Sansone was COO and CFO of Gilt Groupe for 8 years, leading the company through a period of extraordinary growth. Earlier in his career, Sansone worked for Arthur Anderson and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of SoundCloud, I want to welcome Tom to the team. Tom is a proven global executive with a highly differentiated and relevant skill set that includes accelerating business transformation, establishing operational and financial discipline and executing strategic alternatives," said Seton, CEO, SoundCloud. "Now that we are a profitable growth company and in control of our own destiny, Tom will be a key partner in helping us realize SoundCloud's unique opportunity and industry-changing vision."

"I am passionate about helping businesses realize their potential and am incredibly excited about the opportunities for SoundCloud. The evolution of the business has been exciting to see and the company remains one of the most trusted brands for creators and super fans of music discovery. I'm looking forward to working with an incredible leadership team and Board to execute on the strategy to empower artists and fans to share and connect through music and to build on our strong financial footing," said Sansone.

Sansone will be based in the New York City office, where he lives with his wife and three children. He serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Blair Academy and as an investor, advisor, partner and board member to a series of start-up companies. Sansone earned a B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Gettysburg College and an M.B.A. from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

About SoundCloud

SoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 375 million tracks from 40 million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.

Since launching SoundCloud for Artists in 2022, SoundCloud has taken steps to build a more holistic and robust creator offering. SoundCloud has also introduced a range of updates that allow artists and fans to directly connect, including the new Fans tool for artists, direct messages on mobile, and a new Comments tool .

