Soundcoat Receives Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Recognition for the Second Consecutive Year

DEER PARK, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soundcoat Company, Inc., a leading provider of engineered noise, vibration, and thermal control materials, has received the Supplier Excellence Recognition from Caterpillar Inc. for the second year in a row.

Soundcoat has once again been recognized by Caterpillar as one of its top-performing global suppliers. The Supplier Excellence Recognition honors top-performing suppliers that consistently meet the company's stringent standards for quality, delivery, and collaboration across its global supply chain. Of Caterpillar's more than 27,000 suppliers worldwide, only the top four percent achieve this prestigious status.

"Receiving this recognition from Caterpillar two years in a row is a tremendous honor," said Chip Morrow, General Manager of Soundcoat. "It reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to providing dependable, high-quality materials that meet Caterpillar's demanding performance expectations."

Soundcoat supplies Caterpillar with precision-engineered materials that manage noise and vibration in power generation enclosures and heavy-duty vehicles, helping to enhance operator comfort, equipment durability, and environmental compliance. The recognition underscores Soundcoat's consistency in achieving key performance metrics across product quality, on-time delivery, and continuous improvement.

"Caterpillar sets the bar high for its suppliers, and this recognition confirms that our systems, processes, and customer support continue to meet the highest standards," Morrow added. "We take great pride in being a trusted partner in their global supply chain."

Founded in 1963, Soundcoat has a long history of supporting leading manufacturers in heavy equipment, aerospace, energy, and transportation. The company's U.S.-based operations combine material engineering expertise with high-quality manufacturing to meet strict performance and compliance requirements for global OEMs.

The Soundcoat Company, Inc. was created in 1963 with one mission: engineering noise control solutions for their customers. Today this is achieved through a fully equipped acoustics lab, a materials lab, and two manufacturing facilities monitored under a rigorous system of internal quality control and registration; ISO 9001:2015 registered in California & New York, with the Irvine, CA facility carrying additional AS9100:2016 registration and clean room manufacturing capabilities for aviation and aerospace. For more information, visit www.soundcoat.com.

Soundcoat is part of the Recticel Group, a Belgian insulation company with a strong presence in Europe and the USA. Its overriding purpose is to accelerate the fight against climate change with smart solutions that advance a carbon-free economy and a better quality of life. Recticel Group delivers upon a portfolio of Insulation Boards, Insulated Panels, and Acoustic Solutions. For more information, visit www.recticel.com.

