SoundCommerce Appoints Retail Industry Leader Emma Cope as Vice President of Sales

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundCommerce, a retail data and analytics provider, announced today the appointment of Emma Cope as its Vice President of Sales. Cope brings 20-plus years of digital, retail, and ecommerce sales and technology leadership to the role at a pivotal time in the company's growth.

"Emma has incredible experience in the markets that SoundCommerce serves. She understands the complex, strategic needs of retail and ecommerce brands that are constantly challenged to extract, standardize, and model data from disparate platforms to drive profitable omnichannel experiences," Eric Best, Chief Executive Officer, SoundCommerce, said. "We're excited to have Emma onboard leading growth initiatives here at SoundCommerce."

Cope has built and led high-performance teams and has a proven track record of driving substantial revenue growth, improving operational efficiency, and attracting investment from private equity firms. She spent the last four-plus years in revenue leadership roles at Logicbroker, a supply chain experience management SaaS leader for retailers. In that capacity, Emma led enterprise and commercial teams and helped grow the business by over 60% with significant net new logos from national and global brands. Prior to Logicbroker, she was at Salesforce, ToysRUs, and CommerceHub in revenue and customer-facing leadership roles.

"Retailers can no longer afford to experiment like they could during the pandemic, they need to look at data in a unified way and leverage the power of what's now possible to ensure future growth and stability," Cope said. "SoundCommerce is solving the core data and business optimization problems that brands face today. Data challenges are not unique to retailers and ecommerce brands, but SoundCommerce is uniquely positioned to drive profitable retail growth. Our composable data platform is critical for retail brands as it connects and models marketing, operations, and merchandising data from disparate systems, optimizing order and shopper profitability across all business functions. I'm looking forward to working with SoundCommerce customers to help them maximize the value of their data and drive profitability."

About SoundCommerce

SoundCommerce is a composable data platform that connects and models marketing, operations, and merchandising data so retailers can optimize order and shopper profitability across all business functions. Built for retailers of any size or complexity, SoundCommerce transforms your unique data infrastructure into an easy-to-use, no-code environment that's accessible to everyone — no engineering degree required. With SoundCommerce, retailers have confidence that every decision and dollar drive profitable growth from first click to doorstep delivery. Founded in 2018, notable customers include: Eberjey, Eddie Bauer, Outdoor Research, and Rainbow Shops.

