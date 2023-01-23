SoundCommerce Completes SOC II Type 2 Certification

Retail Data Platform Provider Achieves Data Operations Milestone

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundCommerce , the leading retail data and analytics cloud platform, announced today that it has successfully completed the formal audit process for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates SoundCommerce's focus on data security and compliance and demonstrates a significant data operations milestone for the company.

SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) that assesses a service organization's security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls against AICPA's Trust Services Criteria (TSC). The audit process included an in-depth review of company policies and procedures for data handling and tests of the organization's security controls, in addition to employee interviews and a review of data center spaces.

"The security, integrity, and accessibility of business data is SoundCommerce's highest priority," said Eric Best, CEO SoundCommerce. "Achieving SOC 2, Type 2 compliance ensures that SoundCommerce securely and comprehensively manages data and data processes to protect the interests of our customers."

About SoundCommerce

SoundCommerce is an end-to-end retail data and analytics platform that connects and models marketing, operations, and merchandising data so retailers can optimize order and shopper profitability across all business functions. Built for retailers of any size or complexity, SoundCommerce transforms your unique data infrastructure into an easy-to-use, no-code environment that's accessible to everyone — no engineering degree required. With SoundCommerce, retailers have confidence that every decision and dollar drives profitable growth from first click to doorstep delivery. Founded in 2018, notable customers include PacSun, Eddie Bauer, GLDN and Rainbow Shops.

