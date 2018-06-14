Soundcore Announces Infini Series Home Entertainment Soundbars

Infini Series can connect to devices through Bluetooth for a wireless experience or directly to a TV via optical or 3.5mm cable. Specialized sound modes adjust to compliment content – whether watching a film or streaming music from a mobile device – Infini's room-filling sound creates an immersive experience.

Soundcore Infin Mini: Compact Cinema

Infini Mini offers a 2.0-channel experience for compact spaces, like a studio apartment or bedroom. The built-in bass port and dual drivers deliver immersive cinema sound in a 21-inch package.

Soundcore Infini Mini is now available for $79.99 on Amazon.com.

Soundcore Infini: All About the Bass

Infini's 2.1 channel speaker system with slimline build features a bass port and dual built-in subwoofers with Soundcore's proprietary BassUp technology to deliver cinema sound with room-shaking bass. At just 36-inches, the sleek, jet-black Infini blends in to match any television.

Soundcore Infini will be available late-Summer 2018 for $99.99.

Both models are packaged with a remote, AAA batteries, optical cable and can be placed discreetly on a surface or mounted directly to a wall using the included kit.

For more information, visit soundcore.com.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Anker Innovation's audio brand, is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of connected devices to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and its products can be found at www.anker.com.

