Soundcore by Anker Announces Alexa-Enabled Flare S+ Speaker

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anker Innovations revealed the Soundcore Flare S+, a premium, portable speaker with Alexa voice control. Following the success of its Soundcore Flare series, the new Soundcore Flare S+ introduces Alexa functionality to the ambient light-enhanced Bluetooth speaker.

"Our Flare Series has been an incredibly popular product for people looking to add ambiance to their social spaces," said Christie Chen, Brand Director of Soundcore. "The most consistent request we've received for Flare has been to add a smart assistant. So, we are thrilled to announce Flare S+ with Amazon Alexa."

Soundcore Lights Up Alexa, Anywhere



As one of the first devices built upon the Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit, Flare S+ connects directly to the Alexa App to provide customers with a streamlined experience to take advantage of the great features available through the Alexa Voice Service. The Flare S+ provides customers with a hands-free voice experience and access to the full suite of over of 45,000 Alexa skills including: streaming media, smart home control, calendar management, news and weather updates. Flare S+'s light ring glows in Alexa's signature blue and cyan accents to let you know when the device is streaming audio to the cloud.

Beautiful Inside and Out



Beneath Flare S+'s compact and premium cloth covered shell is 360° sound powered by back-to-back full range drivers, dual tweeters, thumping bass radiators, and Soundcore's bespoke BassUp™ technology that intensifies lows for a full distortion-free music experience.

Flare S+ also comes with a IPX7 waterproof rating, and thanks to Anker's charging technology, delivers 16 hours of playtime making it the perfect speaker for a dinner party or outdoor pool party.

Availability and Cost



Soundcore Flare S+ will be available this holiday season on Amazon.com for $129.88. Additional information on Soundcore Flare series can be found at soundcore.com.

About Soundcore



Soundcore by Anker is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit: soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations



Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at anker.com.

