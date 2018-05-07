Soundcore by Anker Announces Flare Series of Bluetooth Speaker

Light Up the Party

Flare's LED ring brings life to the rhythm by synchronizing a brilliant light show to whatever music is playing. The ambient LED ring can be controlled through the Soundcore app (available on iOS and Android), which includes multiple preset options. Flare also features Soundcore's proprietary BassUp™ technology, allowing your music to blast with solid lows at any volume.

"We are excited to expand on our Soundcore speaker line with the Flare," says Steven Yang. "The room filling sound, unique design and fully customizable LED light show lets consumers add some personal flair to their favorite songs, whether they're home alone or hosting a pool-side."

Designed For Life

Compact and resilient, Flare's unique cloth-covered, spherical design provides a visual accent while the LED light ring at the bottom highlights its minimalist design. To provide true portability, Flare Series is rated at IPX7 (allowing immersion in 1 meter/3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes) waterproof.

In keeping with Flare's design and versatility, the speaker will be available in four color options: red, black, blue and gray.

Multi-Speaker Sync

Two Flares can be paired to provide true left-right stereo sound to any room in the house and provide a fully synced light show. Additionally, Boost Mode doubles the volume sound without distortion so Flare can amp-up any get-together.

Leveraging Anker's world-class charging technology, Flare's rechargeable lithium-ion battery features 12-hours of wireless playback.

Flare+

For those desiring more power for the party, Flare+ arrives in August of 2018 bringing the same amazing 360-degree sound enhanced by dual drivers, tweeters, and dual passive radiators. Flare+ boasts 20-hours of battery life and can also be used to keep your mobile life on-the-go by providing power-out for other digital devices.

Availability

Flare launches at $59.99 May 7, 2018 on Amazon.com and in Walmart stores.

Flare+ will be available in August 2018 for $99.99.

For more information, visit soundcore.com.

Media Inquiries:

Keita Williams Sr. Public Relations Manager keita.williams@anker.com Tyler Mallery Public Relations Specialist tyler.mallery@anker.com Andres Munt Public Relations Specialist andres.munt@anker.com

About Soundcore

Soundcore by Anker is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit: www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soundcore-by-anker-announces-flare-series-of-bluetooth-speaker-300642647.html

SOURCE Soundcore

Related Links

http://www.soundcore.com

