Soundcore by Anker Launches Space NC Hybrid Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bringing Noise Cancellation Technology to the People

Until now, consumers have had to pay hundreds of dollars to access this technology, placing it out-of-reach for many audio lovers. This is because hybrid noise-cancellation requires two microphones to cancel a broad range of outside noise and in-ear feedback. With Space NC, Soundcore's engineers have worked tirelessly to break the barrier between quality and cost, delivering a premium experience at an accessible price.

"With the launch of Space NC, we are challenging the idea that consumers have to pay big money to get a pair of great noise-cancelling headphones," says Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "Space NC is just the beginning. Soundcore by Anker will launch a number of high-end noise-cancelling audio products in 2018."

Modern Design With Modern Controls

Space NC features a foldable ergonomic headband and memory foam ear cushions. The elegant body is complimented by a sleek matte finish. The result is a modern look with enduring comfort. Space NC also uses an intuitive touch interface allowing effortless playback management and volume adjustments with the slide of a finger.

Battery Life

Leveraging Anker's world-class charging technology, Space NC features up to 20-hours of continuous wireless playback and up to 50-hours of wired playback while noise cancellation is active.

Availability

Soundcore Space NC is currently available for $99.99 MSRP at Brookstone and Walmart; and globally on Amazon.com.

Product Summary

Hybrid Active Noise-Cancellation

40mm dynamic drivers

Touch panel controls music without touching a device

20 hours playtime in wireless NC mode, 50 hours in wired NC mode

Ergonomic memory foam, over-ear cushioning and adjustable headband

Box includes hard-sided carrying case, audio cable and USB charging cable

For more information visit www.soundcore.com

About Soundcore

Soundcore by Anker is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com.

