Soundcore Integrates LÜM Player Into Mobile App and Other Locations

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, shared yesterday that Soundcore will integrate the LÜM music player into its app, giving Soundcore customers an endless library of artists at their fingertips. This move is the latest in Soundcore's partnership with LÜM, a music streaming service home to more than 100,000 independent artists that puts a focus on supporting and elevating grassroots artists.

The announcement was shared during Soundcore's launch of the Liberty Air 2 Pro headphones, the next generation in its popular Liberty true-wireless earbud line.

Soundcore's integration of LÜM's music player is the latest in its efforts to support independent artists. LÜM compensates artists four-to-five times more than other streaming services and offers a platform to better collaborate with other artists. This partnership will expose the artists on LÜM to Soundcore's audience of more than 10 million consumers and music fans, which users can listen to for free.

