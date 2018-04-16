Soundeon Announces Alpha Version Launch and Talent Unleashed Contest at the Blockchain Forum in Kazan

TALLINN, Estonia, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundeon, a decentralized and vertically integrated blockchain music platform, has made the leap and is launching its alpha version – the Music Token Sale layer along with "Talent Unleashed" contest.

The official announcement has been made at the Blockchain Forum in Kazan on April 10 where international blockchain and cryptocurrency innovators gathered to showcase their projects and share new ideas.

Artists hold their own crypto token sales with a click & drop.

As proof of concept, Soundeon kicked off the launch with the "Talent Unleashed" contest that will encourage artists to hold their own Music Token Sale™ campaigns by reaching out to their fans and new audiences alike.

An artist can invite fans and listeners to sign up to Soundeon, after which each new member will receive Soundeon Tokens that can be spent to support those Music Token Sale™ campaigns that the member loves most.

With a generous prize pool of $150,000, top three pledged artists will win the opportunity to finance their projects and realize their creative visions.

The prize breakdown is as follows:

1st Place: $70,000 in music recording or music video services

2nd Place: $50,000 in music recording or music video services

3rd Place: $30,000 in music recording or music video services

Winners will also be able to donate their prizes to a number of renowned non-profit institutions engaged in promoting the arts, including the Royal College of Music, the Juilliard School, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, among select others.

"Talent Unleashed" contest will run for three months, concluding on 30th of July, 2018. Prize winners will be announced shortly after.

Soundeon seeks to help talented artists navigate the often complex and ever-changing terrain of the music business by making it accessible to those who do not have the industry connections or the financial means to fully pursue their artistic endeavors.

Currently, Soundeon is the only music platform on the market that covers virtually every aspect of the music industry, from the creation and copyright of a particular work to contractual resale of both existing and future music assets. In addition, Soundeon provides the necessary tools an artist requires for organizing concerts and ticket sales.

This is mainly made possible via Soundeon's innovative Creative Smart Contract™ (CSC), a self-executing media rights agreement that promotes many of the qualities that the traditional music industry lacks, such as transparency, trust, and fairness.

