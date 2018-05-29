Soundeon Nominates Renowned Russian Rock Star Ilya Lagutenko as Board Advisor

TALLINN, Estonia, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain music platform Soundeon has partnered with Ilya Lagutenko, the legendary front-man of the multiplatinum-selling Russian rock band Mumiy Troll, in an effort to develop new strategies for the empowerment of music artists around the world and to further promote transparency and fairness in the music industry.

Ilya Lagutenko, the legendary front-man of the multiplatinum-selling Russian rock band Mumiy Troll.

Lagutenko has been one of the most influential musicians in Russia and the CIS for over the last two decades and has established himself as an important figure in the international music scene. His presence on the advisory board is an invaluable advantage for Soundeon, considering his expert knowledge of the music industry and keen enthusiasm for the future of blockchain technology.

"I see a blockchain platform such as Soundeon to be a timely and optimal solution for independent musicians that help them control the business side of their creativity without unnecessary middlemen and with maximum fairness," said Lagutenko.

Beginning his music career in the Far East city of Vladivostok, located closer to South Korea and Japan than Moscow, at a time when the Russian indie rock scene was still at its formative stages and had no mainstream acceptance, Lagutenko was able to transcend Russia's music industry and reach a worldwide audience.

His band Mumiy Troll has become one of the most successful bands in Russia and has gained international recognition for its unique and innovative sound, while also paving the way for numerous artists to come.

Today, he continues to support independent musicians and organizes and curates the annual V-ROX (Vladivostok Rock) Festival in Russia, the Piens Fest in Riga, Latvia and the Far From Moscow along with the Cyber Days (with UCLA Blockchain Lab) festivals in LA and Tokyo. He is also the founder of the Pacific Sound and Vision, a nonprofit that seeks to promote and encourage performing arts among the nations and cultures of the Pacific Rim.

Lagutenko's V-ROX Festival, covered by New York Times, is one of the largest music festivals in Russia. The festival provides young musicians with an opportunity to showcase their talents and connect with a great number of fans.

Furthermore, V-ROX serves as a forum for musicians, producers and other industry professionals from around the world to collaborate and discuss how to improve the music business and make it more fair and accessible to new artists in the future.

Soundeon plans to closely collaborate with Lagutenko on new projects and find innovative solutions to numerous problems faced by musicians today.

"We are very excited to welcome such an accomplished musician and forward-thinking cultural leader as Ilya Lagutenko to our Board of Advisors," said Vladimir Avdeev, Soundeon CVO. "His acute understanding of the music business and deep passion for helping young artists goes hand in hand with Soundeon's mission of bringing positive change to the industry and opening new doors for musicians worldwide."

