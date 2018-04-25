Soundeon OÜ Appoints Media Investor and Blockchain Advocate David Drake as Board Advisor to Fine-Tune the Music Industry

TALLINN, Estonia, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Drake (http://www.ldjcapital.com/executive-team) is the founder and chairman at LDJ Capital, a New York-based multi-family office with a global footprint and local presence in 12 countries, and Victoria Partners, a 500-family office network based in Knightsbridge, London. Drake has extensively written for the world's leading financial publications, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

Soundeon

Drake is also seen as a thought leader in cryptocurrency. Crypto traders and hedge funds globally rely on Drake's opinion and he has recently shared his views in a Bloomberg interview. Foreseeing the value in crypto assets, he became an early market advocate. In 2011, Drake collaborated on the JOBS Act to create new laws underlying all fundraising in the U.S. for all ICOs. His hedge funds hold crypto, ICOs and fintech equity as seed investments.

"Blockchain technology is empowering a lot of businesses. With the entry of Soundeon, artists and creators from the music industry will greatly benefit from Soundeon's Creative Smart Contracts. Talents who want to take control of their own work, newbies who want to get in the business and the regular fans who just want to enjoy good music will definitely benefit from the transparency Soundeon's platform offers," said Drake. "I am pleased to be a part of Soundeon, as they make music more accessible to all."

Vadim Kurochkin, co-founder and CEO of Soundeon, expresses: "We are pleased to have the honor of welcoming David Drake to our board of advisors. Leveraging Mr. Drake's extensive experience and network in crypto-investing and digital media, I am confident that his valued expertise and unparalleled foresight into value creation will manifest in Soundeon."

Drake is a Swedish native, is fluent in six languages and holds an MBA and MA in international law and economics from George Washington University.

About Soundeon OÜ:

Soundeon is a pioneering, fan-centric, decentralized and vertically integrated music platform that covers all aspects of the music industry. From song creation and copyright to resale of both existing and future music royalties, to live event ticket sales. Utilizing the proprietary Creative Smart ContractTM, Soundeon promotes transparency, fairness and trust in the music industry. Soundeon is also the first blockchain-based platform to vertically integrate the recorded rights music and live event ticketing industries.

To learn more, visit us at: http://soundeon.com

Our one-pager: http://soundeon.com/Soundeon_OnePager.pdf

Read the full Whitepaper: http://soundeon.com/Soundeon_WP_v0.1.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/soundeon

