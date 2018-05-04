Soundeon Steps Closer to Revolutionizing the Music Business With New Patent-Pending Technology

TALLINN, Estonia, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain-powered music platform Soundeon continues to gain momentum and establish its position at the forefront of blockchain innovation as Soundeon inventors have filed a nonprovisional utility patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 27 for the Creative Smart ContractTM technology underlying the platform.

Soundeon's Aram Abgaryan provides a technical overview of the Platform's layers at the blockchain summit.

The patent-pending Creative Smart ContractTM environment provides novel systems and methods for intellectual property ownership rights management, funding and ticketing on the blockchain and peer-to-peer. Artists have full control of their creative output from the very inception to the copyright, distribution, royalty collection and distribution of the intellectual property works as well as event ticketing.

This is accomplished through the utilization of decentralized stores and a series of smart, self-executing contracts; collectively integrating a number of systems and methods into a single environment intended to vertically integrate the media rights management and ticketing industries. The use-case of this technology extends to all types of intellectual property.

Artists now have the ability to stay out of reach of the tentacles of the conventional music business launched by record labels, managers, agents and other middlemen.

Patent-pending status provides Soundeon and its users with intellectual property protection for its leading-edge approach to resolving media rights management. Users can now be assured that the Creative Smart ContractTM technology will remain accessible to everyone and that no other company on the market can interfere with this original intention.

"Our breakthrough technology encapsulates not only digital rights management but the entire life-cycle of an artist, including funding, IP marketplace, DRM, micro-payment channels and ticketing on the distributed ledger," said Vladimir Avdeev, CVO of Soundeon.

He also points out that Soundeon's holistic approach to utilizing blockchain technology and IPFS goes well beyond the patchy patents filed by the likes of Sony who are so far taking an outdated approach to blockchain technology.

To learn more, visit us at http://soundeon.com

Read the full Whitepaper: http://soundeon.com/Soundeon_WP_v0.1.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/soundeon

Media Contact

Contact Name: Anna Tolstochenko

Contact Email: anna@soundeon.com

Related Files

Soundeon-OnePager-English.pdf

Soundeon-OnePager-Japanese.pdf

Related Images

presenting-the-platform-layers.jpg

Presenting the Platform Layers

Soundeon's Aram Abgaryan provides a technical overview of the Platform's layers at the blockchain summit.

soundeon-files-for-utility-patent.png

Soundeon Files for Utility Patent

A nonprovisional utility patent was filed on April 27, 2018, with the USPTO.

Related Links

Soundeon Homepage

Soundeon on Telegram

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_kYpuESDmU

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soundeon-steps-closer-to-revolutionizing-the-music-business-with-new-patent-pending-technology-300642617.html

SOURCE Soundeon

Related Links

https://soundeon.com

