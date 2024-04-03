SOUNDEXCHANGE RECEIVES 'USA TODAY' TOP WORKPLACES HONOR

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music-tech organization powering the future of music, has been honored as one of USA TODAY's Top Workplaces USA 2024. The award, which recognizes SoundExchange as a company that prioritizes a people-centred culture and gives employees a voice, is based entirely on employee engagement survey data.

"It is truly an honor for our company to receive a USA TODAY Top Workplaces 2024 award," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "This recognition is a testament to each and every one of our team members. They have fostered a collaborative and welcoming evnvironment and I am incredibly appreciative of every individual's dedication to our mission."

The just released rankings are part of the fourth-annual survey co-sponsored by Energage and USA TODAY. Winners are identified solely based on employee feedback gathered through the Energage employee engagement survey.

SoundExchange has been previously honored with a Top Workplaces for Nonprofit award in 2023 and 2021, as well as a Top Workplaces USA award and The Washington Post's Top Workplaces Regional (Washington D.C.) in 2021.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $11 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange