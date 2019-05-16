Soundgarden Along With The Chris Cornell Estate, Artists Den And UMe Announce Release Of Live Film, Album And Immersive Events For 'Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den'

On February 17, 2013, Soundgarden concluded a sold-out U.S. Winter tour in support of King Animal , their first studio album in over sixteen years, with a special Live from the Artists Den taping at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Soundgarden mixed new songs with classic radio hits and rarities performed live for the first time in front of a rapturous crowd. The concert has become the all-time most requested Soundgarden live show for an official release. The 29 song, nearly two-and-a-half-hour show, encompasses the band's rich musical legacy, spanning their early years with "Hunted Down," through their monumental albums Badmotorfinger and Superunknown respectively with "Outshined" and "Black Hole Sun," and to their final record, with nearly every song from King Animal including "By Crooked Steps" and "Been Away Too Long." Live From The Artists Den features 21 songs never before released on a Soundgarden concert film, including 17 making their first appearance on a live album, and highlighted by "Blind Dogs," which the band performed on stage for the first time ever at the Wiltern show. Pre-order Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den now. View Official Trailer

Six years following the original taping, Artists Den in partnership with UMe, will release a selection of products for Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den on July 26, 2019. The limited-edition Super Deluxe box will feature the complete 29-song concert film in 5.1 surround sound and stereo on Blu-ray, and more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the band, in addition to four black 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, and replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show. Additional products scheduled for release include: 4LP 180-gram audiophile black vinyl, limited edition 4LP color vinyl (each disc will feature a unique combination of splattered colors), Blu-ray and 2CD. Digital live album and digital live video will be available for preorder on May 31.

Speaking about Live from the Artists Den, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil said, "We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal, and to celebrate with each other and our fans."

On behalf of the Estate, Vicky Cornell said: "This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night. The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I'm proud to share with them."

In advance of the album release, Artists Den will present Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den immersive events of the full 29 song show in New York and Los Angeles, as well as an additional screening in Seattle. The stops in New York and Los Angeles will each showcase 12 HD camera angles customized for an immersive multi-screen viewing experience. A live remix of the original multitrack 48-channel audio in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound, a groundbreaking ultra-high resolution audio technology from L-Acoustics, offers fans the thrill of connecting with the band's repertoire in vivid fidelity. The 360˚ real time mix synced to on-screen footage and further complemented by a stunning light show promises to immerse the audience in a truly unique experience, for one night only in each city. The Seattle screening will be located at The Showbox, the same site the band reunited for the first time in 2010 under the anagram "Nudedragons."

Tickets for the Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den immersive events will go on sale later today, May 16th at 5PM EDT/2PM PDT at http://artistsden.com/soundgarden as an exclusive bundle which includes the 2-CD.

The Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den immersive events and screening are being held at the following venues. For additional information, visit ArtistsDen.com .

Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den Event Dates June 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern (Immersive Event) June 18 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel (Immersive Event) June 23 Seattle, WA The Showbox (Screening Only)

About the Artists Den

The Artists Den is a critically acclaimed television and digital music series best known for presenting intimate, secret concerts by extraordinary artists in non-traditional, often historic settings for the TV show Live from the Artists Den. The show connects fans with a unique and intimate musical experience for some of the industry's finest acts. Featured artists include John Legend, alt-j, Alabama Shakes, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Lady Antebellum, The Killers, Zac Brown Band, and Shawn Mendes.

Our artists have performed in a variety of extraordinary venues, including Graceland, a Masonic temple, a 1930s silent movie theater, the world's oldest merchant sailing vessel, a former archdiocese cathedral, The New York Public Library, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and a repurposed window factory in Brooklyn. The Artists Den has filmed 70 episodes and is broadcast around the world in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Israel, and across Latin America. For more information visit ArtistsDen.com.

SOUNDGARDEN: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN TRACKLISTINGS:

Songs notated with ** are first time on concert film.

Songs notated with ^ are first time on concert album.

* First-ever live performance of song

BLU-RAY

Incessant Mace

My Wave**

Been Away Too Long**

Worse Dreams**

Jesus Christ Pose

Flower

Taree**

Spoonman**

By Crooked Steps**

Blind Dogs*

Rowing**

Non-State Actor**

Drawing Flies

Hunted Down

Black Saturday**

Bones Of Birds**

Blow Up The Outside World**

Fell On Black Days**

Burden In My Hand**

A Thousand Days Before**

Blood On The Valley Floor**

Rusty Cage

New Damage**

4th Of July**

Outshined

Black Hole Sun**

Ty Cobb**

Slaves & Bulldozers

FeedBacchanal**

BONUS INTERVIEWS:

Chris Cornell

Ben Shepherd

Kim Thayil

Matt Cameron

CD I

Incessant Mace

My Wave^

Been Away Too Long^

Worse Dreams^

Jesus Christ Pose

Flower

Taree^

Spoonman

By Crooked Steps^

Blind Dogs*

Rowing^

Non-State Actor^

Drawing Flies

Hunted Down

Black Saturday^

Bones Of Birds^

Blow Up The Outside World^

CD II

Fell On Black Days^

Burden In My Hand

A Thousand Days Before^

Blood On The Valley Floor^

Rusty Cage

New Damage^

4th Of July^

Outshined

Black Hole Sun

Ty Cobb

Slaves & Bulldozers

FeedBacchanal^

4LPS – 180-GRAM

I

Incessant Mace

My Wave^

Been Away Too Long^

II

Worse Dreams

Jesus Christ Pose

Flower

Taree^

III

Spoonman

By Crooked Steps^

Blind Dogs*

Rowing^

IV

Non-State Actor^

Drawing Flies

Hunted Down

Black Saturday^

Bones Of Birds^

V

Blow Up The Outside World^

Fell On Black Days^

Burden In My Hand

VI

A Thousand Days Before^

Blood On The Valley Floor^

Rusty Cage

New Damage^

VII

4th Of July^

Outshined

Black Hole Sun

VIII

Ty Cobb

Slaves & Bulldozers

FeedBacchanal^

