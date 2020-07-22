Sounding Board Launches Leadership Labs™ Group Coaching to Accelerate Team Agility and Productivity at Enterprise Companies

"2020 has been the year of constant change," noted Christine Tao , Co-founder, and CEO of Sounding Board, Inc. "Companies require new and improved ways to quickly uplevel their managers to lead remotely. Standard training no longer works. Urgently needed are personalized, interactive, and virtual-first solutions that develop critical leadership capabilities while deepening connections with peers for long-term impact."

In just three months, Sounding Board participants have seen a 60% increase, on average, in their leadership skills related to developing other team members and a 55% increase in communication between peers, leaders, and entire teams.

Leadership Labs: Group Coaching addresses three of the most pressing issues within corporate management today: Remote Leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Virtual Collaboration . Each model is customized for small groups of 6-10 leaders for maximum interaction and learning. The experience is delivered virtually through Sounding Board's state-of-the-art coaching technology platform, including support for on-demand group chat and integration into Slack. Participants leverage Sounding Board's robust tools to engage with content, peers, and proprietary self-paced tools that forward learning in between live virtual sessions. Each individual's leadership and business outcomes' progress is measured via an easy-to-use dashboard.

"One of the purposes of Leadership Labs: Group Coaching is to democratize coaching and bring it to more people within an organization," notes Lori Mazan , Sounding Board's Co-founder, President & Chief Coaching Officer. Adds Mazan, "Sounding Board offers best-in-class 1:1 coaching. We've launched Leadership Labs: Group Coaching to provide customized development with the added value of peer learning and development of cross-functional relationships."

