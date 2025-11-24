Soundlabs AI Launches MicDrop for iPad

The real-time AI voice Audio Unit Extension delivers professional vocal processing and ultra-low latency on iPad

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundlabs AI, co-founded by Grammy- nominated composer and technologist BT, today announced the launch of MicDrop for iPad, bringing its advanced AI voice technology to iPad models with M1 or later (footnote).

MicDrop is a real-time AI voice Audio Unit Extension that uses on-device AI models to let artists transform their voice into another singing voice, instrument, or crowd chants for music, production, and sound design.

MicDrop running as a real-time AI Audio Unit Extension inside Logic Pro on iPad Pro with M5.

Running natively on iPadOS, MicDrop runs as an Audio Unit Extension integrating seamlessly with Logic Pro and GarageBand for iPad. This provides musicians and producers with real-time vocal enhancement, natural pitch correction, and MIDI melody control, while delivering ultra-low-latency performance for GPU-accelerated, real-time AI voice processing.

Through Core ML, MicDrop takes full advantage of M-series chips on iPad to deliver amazing performance. For iPad Pro with M5 users, MicDrop uses the powerful Neural Accelerators in the GPU to deliver nearly 2x faster faster AI processing and smoother real-time playback even across complex sessions.

"For the first time, creators can produce, mix, and finalize vocals entirely on iPad without giving up a single ounce of studio power," said BT, CEO of Soundlabs AI. "MicDrop lets creators work anywhere inspiration strikes with the same performance and precision they expect from a desktop studio."

MicDrop for iPad includes full feature parity with MicDrop on macOS, including instant model switching, HD offline rendering, and cross-platform preset syncing between desktop and mobile.

Soundlabs AI, which announced a label-wide partnership with Universal Music Group in 2024, continues to expand its mission to develop ethical, artist-focused AI tools for music creation.

MicDrop for iPad is available today on the App Store and soundlabs.ai.

Footnote:

MicDrop for iPad is available on all M-Series iPad models running iPadOS 18 or later.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Soundlabs AI, inc.