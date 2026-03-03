SoundMoney Launches Public Digital Gold and Silver Marketplace, Expanding Access to Fractional Precious Metals Ownership

Public rollout follows years of platform testing, bringing fractional gold and silver ownership to the mainstream through a secure, digital-first experience.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundMoney® today announced the public launch of its fully integrated digital gold and silver marketplace, moving beyond a limited community of precious metals collectors into broad consumer availability after several years of real-world testing and platform refinement.

The expansion opens the SoundMoney® platform to the mainstream marketplace, enabling individuals to buy and sell fractional gold and silver through a streamlined digital experience built for speed, simplicity, and secure ownership. Fractional ownership means users can purchase smaller portions of physical gold or silver rather than a full coin or bar, lowering entry barriers while still maintaining ownership of tangible precious metals.

The concept of "sound money" has long referred to currency backed by tangible assets such as gold and silver, valued for their durability, scarcity, and historical role as stores of value. In recent years, interest in sound money principles has grown as more individuals seek asset-backed alternatives to purely fiat-based systems. That renewed attention has driven increased demand for accessible ways to hold physical precious metals without the traditional barriers of large minimum purchases or personal storage challenges.

SoundMoney® is designed to meet that demand by modernizing how individuals access physical gold and silver. Often compared to the role digital exchanges played in bringing new asset classes into the mainstream, the platform enables users to acquire fractional amounts of gold and silver with the click of a button, monitor holdings in real time through the SoundMoney® Wallet, and execute sell transactions within the same secure ecosystem. The platform provides transparent buy and sell-back pricing directly within the wallet interface for real-time visibility. All metals purchased through the platform are physically acquired on behalf of the customer and securely stored in insured, independently audited third-party vault facilities through a dedicated storage partnership.

In addition to purchasing through the platform, individuals may also ship in their existing gold and silver to be deposited into the secure storage facility, where those holdings are reflected within their SoundMoney® account.

By integrating fractional acquisition, secure storage, and streamlined resale capability in one place, SoundMoney® removes much of the complexity historically associated with physical bullion ownership while preserving direct ownership of tangible assets. With metals stored at a vault facility, users not only receive free storage, but also free insurance on all assets held there. Customers can request immediate, physical delivery of their metals, providing flexibility within a secure framework.

"The public launch of SoundMoney® represents an important step in making sound money principles practical for everyday consumers," said Anthony Webb, managing partner of SoundMoney®. "For years, we have refined our technology with a limited audience to ensure it is secure, intuitive, and scalable. We believe the market is ready for a modern platform that makes gold and silver ownership accessible without sacrificing simplicity or security."

The launch comes amid sustained global demand for gold and silver, as more individuals incorporate precious metals into diversified portfolios. Rising interest in tangible assets has created space for digital-first platforms that combine transparency, convenience, and secure storage into a unified experience.

With its technology proven over the past two years through a large closed community of precious metals collectors, SoundMoney® enters the mainstream marketplace, positioned to lead a new generation of gold and silver ownership by aligning traditional sound money principles with modern digital infrastructure.

To learn more about SoundMoney® visit https://sound.money Individuals can get started for free by creating a SoundMoney® account and begin stacking gold and silver today. Moreover, those interested in becoming a SoundMoney® Ambassador can learn more there, as well.

About SoundMoney®

SoundMoney® is an Idaho Falls-based digital precious metals platform designed to make gold and silver ownership simple, accessible, and affordable for modern consumers. The platform enables users to buy, own, sell, deposit, and manage fractional gold and silver through a unified wallet experience backed by independently audited, insured vault storage. By combining sound money principles with modern exchange functionality and physical holdings, SoundMoney® provides a streamlined solution for individuals seeking secure and flexible precious metals ownership.

