Soundrise Hires Industry Veteran Jay Green to Lead Strategy and Growth in 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundrise, the premier revenue-focused partner for mission-driven, independent podcasting, today announced that Jay Green has joined as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations along with previous Kantar VP, Lovlyn Corbett , who will be the new Director of National Accounts. After spinning off from the successful public media advertising company Market Enginuity in late 2022, Soundrise has made strides in podcast advertising, supporting some of the most popular podcasts distributed by PRX.

A leader in the audio industry and specifically podcasting for more than two decades, Jay brings an extensive track record of building and scaling teams, driving revenue growth, and fostering industry-leading partnerships and thought leadership to Soundrise. Previously the Senior VP, Podcast Strategy and Operations at Audacy-owned podcast studio Cadence13, Jay has been a longtime champion of podcasting, with proven experience and industry relationships. As one of the first partners for much of the evolving tech and data in the space including Nielsen's Podcast Listener Buying Power, Claritas, IRI Kantar MWB, Jay brought national brand recognition to podcasting. At Soundrise, he will help shine that light on independent creators and create greater value for both brands and advertisers. Soundrise also strengthens its sales engine with the addition of Lovlyn, who will work to connect values-aligned brands with premium podcasts to help achieve marketing goals.

"Podcasting has seen incredible growth in what we can do to tie brands and creators together. Soundrise has prioritized the independent creators who are doing what they love and entertaining us all. Creators, advertisers, and listeners all deserve a rewarding experience, and Soundrise has an achievable vision of how to create this ideal ecosystem," said Jay Green, the new SVP of Strategy & Operations at Soundrise. "The future of this industry depends on our ability to foster independence and content diversity, and I'm excited to help Soundrise push the boundaries of what we can do with audio."

On the advertising side, Jay started his journey persuading brand managers to dip their toes into a relatively new form of advertising through podcasts, and quickly turned accounts into full-fledged advertising budgets comparable to traditional forms of media. His work has resulted in sponsorship deals being secured on the largest scale with first-time brand advertisers such as American Express, Walmart, Guitar Center, and Bose. In another industry first, Jay helped to execute CPG measurement campaigns with a Fortune 500 Company, Claritas, and IRI. Now at Soundrise, Jay will look to uncover what firsts can be accomplished in the world of independent podcasters.

"With his background, Jay has both the creativity and industry experience to bridge the gap between the largest advertisers and the niche creators. The podcast industry is at an exciting inflection point with incredible opportunity ahead for independent creators and mission-driven audio. As we get into this next phase, Jay's history and success navigating the industry from the very beginning will be an invaluable asset to our partners," said Harry Clark, CEO of Soundrise. "On the sales side, Lovlyn brings experience working alongside some of the largest brands and advertisers in the audio space. Their combined expertise will help evolve our strategies and scale our operational capacity to grow the company, helping creators, advertisers, and listeners alike."

Previously a Vice President at Kantar, Lovlyn Corbett crafted solutions for west coast ad agencies, marketers, and adtech, including some of the largest brands in the world like Amazon, Mazda, Intel, and Disney. Before that, she spent 10 years on the audio side with Nielsen Audio, turning audio measurement and audience metrics into actionable insights for radio stations. She brings expertise in optimizing advertising effectiveness to ensure Soundrise customers are getting the most out of their advertising spend, while truly understanding what makes a strong audio campaign.

