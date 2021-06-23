Soundscape VR Launches Magic Mirror with Desert Dwellers, Desert Hearts, Good TV & More

DENVER, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Soundscape VR (SVR) is announcing the launch of Magic Mirror, a new way to experience traditional 2D audiovisual content in virtual reality.

Exclusive 2D performances can be experienced in virtual reality with the addition of Soundscape VR's newest feature, Magic Mirror. Video is reborn for a new experience in the immersive landscapes of Soundscape VR

Magic Mirror provides a platform for content creators that brings the entire universe of 2D content into virtual reality, from music videos, concert footage, visualizers, to live streams and more. Building off the beautiful soundscapes of the SVR platform, this "digital drive-in" brings music lovers together from around the globe and is designed to scale infinitely, with no limit to the number of viewers who can take part in this shared musical experience.

Magic Mirror is launching with special performances from The Desert Dwellers, Desert Hearts Mikey Lion, Porky, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, RYBO, Carlo and Good TV's VNSSA, Walker & Royce, Ardalan and Option 4 with more artists, performances, and limited content being added regularly.

To experience Magic Mirror, users can go to Oculus or Steam and download the free Soundscape VR software.

"Magic Mirror offers the ability to supercharge any piece of traditional music content by merging the two-dimensional and three-dimensional worlds," said Founder Eric Alexander, "We're really excited to launch this new experiential pipeline with a collection of forward thinking, innovative, artists, like The Desert Dwellers, who definitely get the marriage of music and virtual reality." Amani Friend from Desert Dwellers said, "Soundscape VR is truly a revolutionary platform and virtual festival space that brings people together through music, visionary art and celebration. The magic of this technology can unite people around the world, beyond borders!"

For more information about upcoming Magic Mirror content and events in virtual reality, users are encouraged to follow the company on social media and visit the website where a complete compendium of content available in Magic Mirror is available.

About Soundscape VR:

As a groundbreaking music, arts, and gaming VR platform enabling a new generation of live concerts, music experience, and sound visualization; Soundscape VR (SVR) has paved the way for the next technological expansion of the music industry. Friends across the globe can listen, fly, paint, explore, watch, dance, compete, and more - with infinite groups of players together in a sonic-visual adventure functioning as a 24/7 music festival. SVR's Sonic AI allows the software to visualize any genre of music automatically from Electronic to Jazz, deeply integrating the music into the audio reactive environments provided by SVR. Engineered by an independent collective of artists, musicians, and developers to be the premier destination for musical and artistic virtual reality content, SVR is regarded as one of the most immersive and technically impressive virtual reality apps in the world.

Soundscape VR is part of the Soundscape Universe, a collection of virtual, mixed, and augmented reality software developed by Groove Science Studios (GSS). For more information please connect on Facebook, Instagram or visit https://www.soundscapeuniverse.com

About Desert Dwellers: Desert Dwellers is the convergence of music producers Amani Friend and Treavor Moontribe, who honed their individual skills in the mystical deserts of New Mexico and California, long before electronic music reached the mainstream. Amani and Treavor combine the raw sounds of the natural world, wrapped in dancefloor and chill-out productions, blending deep bass, earthy percussion, etheric voices, and cross-cultural instrumentation into a sonic incense for the mind and body. Desert Dwellers' unique global sounds are a bridge between worlds, and their label Desert Trax has become a platform to spotlight similar alchemical artists. Learn more about Desert Dwellers at https://desertdwellers.org

