Soundscape VR Teams with Evanescence, Griz, Umphrey's McGee, Memo Rex and Crescendoll for Virtual Reality Music Platform

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Science Studios, creator of virtual reality music platform Soundscape VR (SVR), has announced the addition of multi-platinum-selling rock band Evanescence, electronic music sensation Griz, American jam band Umphrey's McGee, and fresh news faces in electronic music Memo Rex and Crescendoll to the Soundscape VR Magic Mirror content platform.

Soundscape users can now enjoy live concerts from Evanescence, Griz, Umphrey's McGee in virtual reality. Multi-platinum, two-time GRAMMY-winning rock band, Evanescence, will be featured exclusively in virtual reality on Soundscape VR

Magic Mirror, introduced to Soundscape VR's musical metaverse last year, provides a platform for artists to position their music in an immersive shared digital space, combining virtual reality, augmented reality and the internet. Magic Mirror provides a dynamic virtual concert experience, giving music fans from around the world an opportunity to participate in a completely new and shared sonic-visual experience that is designed to scale infinitely, with no limit to the number of participants.

"The fact that such prestigious and progressive artists as Evanescence, Griz and Umphrey's McGee have chosen to showcase their art on our platform is truly humbling," Soundscape VR Founder and Creator Eric Alexander explained. "It should serve as a signal to the entire industry that Soundscape VR is THE place for a true immersive experience that will power the music world into the metaverse like no other platform or technology. Eight years in the making, the future has arrived and it is Soundscape VR."

To further enhance the experience, the platform is also introducing new avatar customizations for users to personalize their own virtual appearance, including new hairstyles, outfits and more. Armed with their new avatars, users can explore immersive, audio-reactive worlds, including the recently added Neo-Nexus, an abstract world that spans for miles above a futuristic skyline overflowing with lasers and reactive geometry. This world is inspired by the technological trappings of today's pop-culture.

In concert with Evanescence and the newly added artists to the Magic Mirror musical metaverse, fans are eligible to win a new Valve Index VR headset. To experience exclusive Magic Mirror performances, users can download SVR for FREE from Steam VR and Oculus Home. For more information about upcoming Magic Mirror content and events in virtual reality, users are encouraged to follow the company on social media and visit the website where a complete compendium of available Magic Mirror content is also available.

About Soundscape VR:

Groundbreaking music, arts, and gaming VR platform Soundscape VR (SVR) is enabling a new generation of live concerts, music experiences and sound visualization, paving the way for the next technological expansion of the music industry. Friends across the globe can listen, fly, paint, explore, watch, dance, compete and more - with infinite groups of players together in a sonic-visual adventure functioning as a 24/7 music festival. SVR's Sonic AI allows the software to visualize any genre of music, automatically, from Electronic to Jazz, deeply integrating the music into the audio-reactive environments provided by SVR. Engineered by an independent collective of artists, musicians and developers to be the premier destination for musical and artistic virtual reality content, SVR is regarded as one of the most immersive and technically impressive virtual reality apps in the world.

Soundscape VR is part of the Soundscape Universe, a collection of virtual, mixed and augmented reality software developed by Groove Science Studios (GSS).

