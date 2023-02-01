SOUNDSTACK ADDS EXECUTIVES FROM VERITONIC, ADSWIZZ, AND LIBSYN

Scott Klass, Bill Feichtmann, and Tony Licon bring decades of experience growing digital audio technology businesses

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, today announces the appointment of three executive hires to round out its marketing, finance, and product groups. Scott Klass , Chief Marketing Officer; Bill Feichtmann , Vice President, Finance; and Tony Licon , Head of Product, will expand on the foundations established by their respective teams to ensure that SoundStack continues to give every player in podcasting and streaming audio more opportunities to grow.

An all-encompassing audio tech platform, SoundStack combines podcast/streaming audio creation, distribution, monetization, and insights in one place. Advertising and publisher partners on or off "the stack" can also buy and sell audio ads programmatically in the SoundStack Marketplace.

"Providing the technology foundation that so many count on for their audio businesses to thrive—from a 24/7 streaming radio station, to a podcast network ensuring its shows earn solid revenue—is a serious responsibility," stated SoundStack founder and CEO Jon Stephenson. "As we continue to scale SoundStack to fulfill that promise, putting the right, experienced people into place is always step number one. Scott, Bill, and Tony have amazing track records in helping to create some of the most transformative audio-focused tech businesses."

Klass has led marketing for a range of technologies that were fundamental in programmatic advertising and audio. He was the head marketer at Right Media (acquired by Yahoo!) which, under the leadership of Michael Walrath, Brian O'Kelley and many others, built the first open exchange for digital advertising and established the programmatic category. Klass' 22+ years in the space also include leading marketing for audio intelligence platform Veritonic.

Licon has built technology products for over 24 years, spanning podcasting, radio, streaming, 2D/3D design collaboration, and publishing. He comes to SoundStack most recently from podcast hosting company Libsyn, where he led its advertising product, including launching the company's programmatic ad solutions over the past year.

Feichtmann brings over 30 years of experience in high-growth technology companies. He comes most recently from global digital audio platform AdsWizz, where he was VP of Finance for six years, beginning as the company established its US headquarters until after its acquisition by Pandora Media / Sirius XM. He was responsible for all financial operations.

SoundStack is the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company for every kind of digital audio business – podcasters, digital broadcasters, platforms, advertisers and more. Giving those businesses equal access to big tech that's easy-to-use, and the ability to connect with any provider across the market, SoundStack makes audio creation, delivery, monetization, and analysis simple and effective for everyone. Fully independent, the company's team of 70+ audio tech experts is guided only by what delivers the best results for its 14k+ customers. SoundStack is headquartered in Pittsburgh and is the combination of Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Abovecast, AudioCatapult, and Live365 (which continues to operate as its own brand).

