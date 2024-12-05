SOUNDSTACK APPOINTS ROCKIE THOMAS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Digital Audio Pioneer will Guide Vision and Expansion into New Markets for the Independent, Full-circle Audio Company

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, today announces the appointment of Rockie Thomas as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In the newly-formed role, Thomas will be fundamental in directing the company's strategic vision and cementing its leadership position in podcasting/streaming radio, programmatic advertising, hosting/delivery, measurement, and more. She was previously the company's Chief Revenue Officer.

"The ability for every kind of audio publisher – podcast network, streaming radio station, enterprise, multi-channel media giant – to have agency over their business is the cornerstone of their future success," stated SoundStack CEO Jon Stephenson. "From her years in broadcast, to being a trailblazer in programmatic advertising, to helping create measurement standards in audio, and more, Rockie is better suited than anyone to lead publishers on a path of control, choice, and the growth that comes from it."

For over 25 years, Thomas has worked with broadcast companies and leading audio ad tech to help make digital audio a viable medium. She was one of the first employees at AdsWizz, where she evangelized audio advertising to buyers and helped publishers monetize their digital assets through a global ad exchange and programmatic platforms. Rockie co-founded the IAB Podcast groups and co-authored the industry's first podcast measurement technical guidelines.

In her new role, Thomas will be a primary conduit to, and from, the audio media market. Her focus will include: creating new market opportunities and partnerships, including internationally; defining product roadmap and go-to-market for new products/features; fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and experimentation both internally and externally; and continuing to drive the mission of SoundStack and digital audio overall.

Thomas is a regular on the stages of industry events, including recent appearances at the ASI International Radio and Audio conference in Venice with James Cridland, Advertising Week NY with Ira Glass and Scott Davis (NPR), and Podcast Movement with IAB's Matt Shapo and Katie Stroud.

"It is more important than ever for our industry to focus on product innovations that will help digital audio to serve publishers, buyers and listeners," said Thomas. "Part of the power of being independent is that we can put partner feedback to good use and evolve products quickly based on what's most important to them, as opposed to a larger corporate interest. While most of my career has been keenly focused on driving revenue for startups and publishers, I'm thrilled to expand my experience into product and strategy lanes."

About SoundStack

SoundStack is the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company for every kind of digital audio business – podcasters, digital broadcasters, platforms, advertisers and more. Giving those businesses equal access to big tech that's easy-to-use, and the ability to connect with any provider across the market, SoundStack makes audio hosting/delivery, monetization, and measurement simple and effective for everyone. Fully independent, the company's team of 75+ audio tech experts is guided only by what delivers the best results for its 14k+ customers. SoundStack is headquartered in Pittsburgh with offices around the country, and is the parent company of Live365.

Visit www.soundstack.com for more info.

Contact:

Scott Klass, CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE SoundStack