Soundtrack To Critically Acclaimed Documentary 'Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story' Available June 8 Via UMe

For the career-spanning documentary, producer/director Jon Brewer ("BB King: The Life of Riley," "Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark," "Jimi Hendrix: Guitar Hero," "The Most Dangerous Band in The World") gained the unprecedented access and permission for use of materials relating to the life of rock hero Mick Ronson, who was largely commercially overlooked despite his direct contribution and pivotal involvement in countless iconic compositions of David Bowie and The Spiders from Mars.

Despite his production and guitar work with Lou Reed, Morrissey, Ian Hunter and Mott The Hoople, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and many others, it is Ronson's dynamic support, contribution, and co-creation of the expansive and multi-faceted career of David Bowie and in fact that era of music, that the film and this soundtrack exposes. Featuring exclusive narration by David Bowie and exclusive contributions by Rick Wakeman, Joe Elliott, Roger Taylor, Ian Hunter, Angie Bowie and many more, "Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story" is a tribute to an uncomplicated man who achieved the pinnacle of success in the music industry as well as the rarefied respect from his contemporaries for his production and guitar skills.

His humble beginnings (in the northern English city of Hull) underpinned the values and modest, unpretentious personality of Ronson. Originally working with Hull City Council while he pursued his craft with consummate dedication, word of his talent reached Bowie who grabbed at the chance to work with Ronson, and from there rock history was made. "The Man Who Sold the World", "Aladdin Sane", "Hunky Dory" and "Jean Genie" were all constructed with Ronno on guitar. In 1974, he was voted #2 'Best Guitarist' in Cream magazine (notably Eric Clapton came in third).

Sadly, in 1993 Ronson passed away before receiving the recognition he so richly deserved before taking that final bow, as seen on film, at his last show. He had been making a solo album at the time, which was subsequently finished by his contemporaries. Emperor Media have achieved ultimate authenticity and access in chronicling the life and works of this man, an extraordinary talent who became a cornerstone of rock music and who stood "Beside Bowie" during one of the most memorable periods of his dazzling career.

Full list of film contributors – Mike Garson, Mary Finnegan, Bob Harris, Jon Brewer, Suzi Ronson, Angie Bowie, Mick Ronson, Kevin Cann, David Stopps, Maggie Ronson, Tony Visconti, Dana Gillespie, Joe Elliott, Laurence Myers, Mick Rock, Rick Wakeman, Cherry Vanilla, Tony Zanetta, David Bowie, Ian Hunter, Lou Reed, Earl Slick, Lulu, Glen Matlock, Mark Nevin, Roger Taylor

Praise for "Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story"

"This film pays homage to the astoundingly modest virtuoso, without whom several artists' albums (including Lou Reed's Transformer) would be much the poorer." – The Guardian

"Jon Brewer's new documentary provides great insight into the relationship between David Bowie and his guitarist, Mick Ronson (left, with Bowie). At its heart, this is a celebration of Ronson, who also worked with Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Lou Reed…" The Daily Mail

""I didn't really know what was going on, so I just stood on his left side so I could watch his hands." And there, on David Bowie's left side, stood Mick Ronson for 18 glorious months as Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars blazed a decidedly glamorous trail across the music scene. This exhaustive documentary from Jon Brewer explores Ronson's contribution to Bowie's music and career (clue: it was considerable)." – The Times

BESIDE BOWIE: THE MICK RONSON STORY, THE SOUNDTRACK

TRACK LISTING

Queen, Ian Hunter , David Bowie , Mick Ronson , Joe Elliott & Phil Collen – "All The Young Dudes" (Live)

Recorded live at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness, April 20, 1992 at Wembley Stadium, London Michael Chapman – "Soulful Lady"

Originally appeared on Fully Qualified Survivor (1970) Elton John – "Madman Across The Water"

Originally appeared on Rare Masters (1992) David Bowie – "Moonage Daydream"

Originally appeared on The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (1972) David Bowie – "Cracked Actor"

Originally appeared on Aladdin Sane (1973) David Bowie – "Time"

Originally appeared on Aladdin Sane (1973) Ian Hunter – "Once Bitten, Twice Shy"

Originally appeared on Ian Hunter (1975) Mick Ronson – "I'd Give Anything To See You"

Originally appeared on Just Like This (1999) Mick Ronson – "Hard Life"

Originally appeared on Just Like This (1999) Mick Ronson – "Midnight Love"

Originally appeared on Heaven and Hull (1994) Mick Ronson – "Like A Rolling Stone"

Originally appeared on Heaven and Hull (1994) Joe Elliott – "This Is For You" * Queen, David Bowie and Mick Ronson – "Heroes" (Live)

Recorded live at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness, April 20, 1992 at Wembley Stadium, London Mike Garson – "Tribute To Mick Ronson" *

* Previously Unreleased

