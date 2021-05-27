SoundWay Consulting Launches Commercial Cybersecurity Practice

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundWay Consulting, a HUBZone, SDVOSB, and WSOB Government Contractor specializing in the Defense Intelligence Sector, today announced an award by GENEDGE to support Virginia's engineering, manufacturing, and technology firms align with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and other industry cybersecurity best practices.

This award positions SoundWay to expand upon its experience helping Government Contractors as a Registered Provider Organization as we await final review to become an authorized Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) by the CMMC Accreditation Body. To lead these efforts, SoundWay hired its first Vice President & Chief Cybersecurity Officer Carter Schoenberg.

"Expanding our capabilities to the commercial sector while still retaining our Intel DNA is a critical component for our growth strategy. Carter Schoenberg's experience and leadership in cybersecurity is proving to be key component of this strategy as we just obtained our first award as a Prime contractor with GENEDGE supporting up to 85 engineering, manufacturing, and technology firms in the State of Virginia", said Diane Bellegarde CEO, SoundWay. "We are investing heavily into our future to enable Government Contractors meet their conformance objectives with CMMC with professional and managed services on one end of the spectrum while also becoming a certified assessing organization on the other end."

SoundWay Consulting is providing value to our clients by taking the tedium of cyber and providing "context" so business owners actually understand what they need to do and why. Accomplishing this approach ensures business owners do not overspend and have operational capabilities that are actionable, repeatable, and legally defensible.

"I have worked with a number of firms over my career in cyber but not as small as SoundWay", said Carter Schoenberg Vice President, SoundWay Consulting. "The company's commitment to adopt pragmatic approaches to address gaps in the marketplace is important but leadership's commitment and resourcing to execute has been exceptional in my opinion".

About SoundWay Consulting

SoundWay Consulting is a technology and management consulting firm specializing in supporting the Defense and Intelligence communities. Its newest capabilities now include cybersecurity solutions as an RPO and C3PAO.

