Sounil Yu of JupiterOne Named Winner of the Top 10 CISOs of 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine

The term "Baby Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value within 3-5 years (a few years longer than a Black Unicorn) as determined by private or public investment and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace. JupiterOne's CISO Sounil Yu competed against many of the industry's leading Chief Information Security Officers and Security Experts at large in these award categories.

"We're pleased to name Sounil Yu of JupiterOne as a Top 10 CISO for 2021 among a small, elite group of information security professionals and also JupiterOne as a finalist in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber Capital, David DeWalt of NightDragon, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.

"The whole JupiterOne team is thrilled to congratulate Sounil Yu for being named a Winner as a Top 10 CISO of 2021 and also to see JupiterOne recognized as a Baby Black Unicorn," said Erkang Zheng, CEO of JupiterOne. "Sounil has been a consistently inventive and thoughtful leader for the security sector, and he is a critical component of how our company continues to mature in the future."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset management and governance solution company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. JupiterOne creates a contextual knowledge base using graphs and relationships as the single source of truth for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne, teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne. Visit us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists-2021/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

