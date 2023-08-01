Soup Market Set to Boil Over, Projected to Grow by $4,453.9 Million with an Accelerated CAGR of 4.37%

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soup Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soup market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 4,453.9 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, demonstrating an accelerated CAGR of 4.37%.

This forecast is detailed in a comprehensive report encompassing market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 key companies.

The soup market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Product:

Dried

Canned

UTH (Ultra-High Temperature)

Other

By Geographical Landscape:

Europe

North America

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) Middle East and Africa

and South America

The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the soup market:

New product launches Growing preference for convenience food products in the working population Evolving retail landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the soup market, including:

Soup market sizing

Soup market forecast

Soup market industry analysis

The report includes the following companies:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

B and G Foods Inc.

Baxters Food Group Ltd.

Blount Fine Foods

Conagra Brands Inc.

DR KELLYANN LLC

Frontier Soups

General Mills Inc .

. Kettle and Fire Inc

Nestle SA

Ottogi Co. Ltd.

Premier Foods Plc

Savory Creations International Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Kroger Co.

Tideford Organic Foods Ltd.

Trader Joes

Unilever PLC

Campbell Soup Co.

