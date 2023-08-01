Soup Market Set to Boil Over, Projected to Grow by $4,453.9 Million with an Accelerated CAGR of 4.37%

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soup Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soup market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 4,453.9 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, demonstrating an accelerated CAGR of 4.37%.

This forecast is detailed in a comprehensive report encompassing market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 key companies.

The soup market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

By Product:

  • Dried
  • Canned
  • UTH (Ultra-High Temperature)
  • Other

By Geographical Landscape:

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the soup market:

  1. New product launches
  2. Growing preference for convenience food products in the working population
  3. Evolving retail landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the soup market, including:

  • Soup market sizing
  • Soup market forecast
  • Soup market industry analysis

The report includes the following companies:

  • Amys Kitchen Inc.
  • B and G Foods Inc.
  • Baxters Food Group Ltd.
  • Blount Fine Foods
  • Conagra Brands Inc.
  • DR KELLYANN LLC
  • Frontier Soups
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Kettle and Fire Inc
  • Nestle SA
  • Ottogi Co. Ltd.
  • Premier Foods Plc
  • Savory Creations International Inc.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.
  • The Kroger Co.
  • Tideford Organic Foods Ltd.
  • Trader Joes
  • Unilever PLC
  • Campbell Soup Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0g7of

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Nasal Implants Market to Witness Impressive Growth with Rising Demand for Aesthetic Surgeries and Favorable Government Approvals

Global Molluscs Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2030: Driven by Rising Demand for Nutritionally-Rich Food Products and Jewelry Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.