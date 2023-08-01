Soup Market Set to Boil Over, Projected to Grow by $4,453.9 Million with an Accelerated CAGR of 4.37%

01 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soup Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The soup market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 4,453.9 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, demonstrating an accelerated CAGR of 4.37%.
This forecast is detailed in a comprehensive report encompassing market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 key companies.
The soup market is segmented as follows:
By Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
By Product:
- Dried
- Canned
- UTH (Ultra-High Temperature)
- Other
By Geographical Landscape:
- Europe
- North America
- APAC (Asia-Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the soup market:
- New product launches
- Growing preference for convenience food products in the working population
- Evolving retail landscape
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the soup market, including:
- Soup market sizing
- Soup market forecast
- Soup market industry analysis
The report includes the following companies:
- Amys Kitchen Inc.
- B and G Foods Inc.
- Baxters Food Group Ltd.
- Blount Fine Foods
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- DR KELLYANN LLC
- Frontier Soups
- General Mills Inc.
- Kettle and Fire Inc
- Nestle SA
- Ottogi Co. Ltd.
- Premier Foods Plc
- Savory Creations International Inc.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- The Kroger Co.
- Tideford Organic Foods Ltd.
- Trader Joes
- Unilever PLC
- Campbell Soup Co.
