Soup Market to Grow by USD 4,453 .9 Million During -2022-2027 | New product launches are notably driving the soup market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The soup market is set to grow by USD 4,453.9 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. As consumer acceptance of ready-to-eat meals increases, vendors are focusing on developing new types of soups to increase the number of options available to consumers. Product launches help vendors increase sales and market share. Vendors try to attract multiple customers by introducing new soup flavors.

The soup market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soup Market 2023-2027

Soup Market Sizing

Soup Market Forecast

Soup Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The soup market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Vendor offerings

Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company offers soup such as organic lentil soup and noodle soup.

B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers soup such as cheddar broccoli soup.

Baxters Food Group Ltd. - The company offers soup such as lobster bisque soup.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes.

Market segmentation

The soup market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (dried, canned, UTH, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Distribution channel

Offline



The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, pop-up stores, and convenience stores. Tesco Plc (Tesco), Walmart Inc. (Walmart), Future Group, and Target Corp. (Target) are some of the largest retail chains with separate retail sections for soups, including functional soups and superfood soups.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional market outlook

Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global soup market during the forecast period. Europe has the largest share of the soup market due to the presence of major vendors offering new types of soups, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing popularity of ordering soups from ethnic kitchens. Europe is home to big companies such as Nestle, Kraft Heinz, and Unilever. In addition, increasing household spending on Food and Beverages (F&B) in Europe is driving the growth of the market in this region. Developed Western European countries such as Italy , Germany , France , England , Spain , and Russia are the main markets for soups. Rapid urbanization has led to a direct and proportional increase in consumers' disposable income. This will have a positive effect on the growth of the market in this region.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Amys Kitchen Inc.

B and G Foods Inc.

Baxters Food Group Ltd.

Blount Fine Foods

Conagra Brands Inc.

DR KELLYANN LLC

Frontier Soups

General Mills Inc .

. Kettle and Fire Inc

Nestle SA

Ottogi Co. Ltd.

Premier Foods Plc

Savory Creations International Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Kroger Co.

Tideford Organic Foods Ltd.

Trader Joes

Unilever PLC

Campbell Soup Co.

Soup market - Market dynamics

Key drivers

New product launches

Owing to the rising adoption of instant food products among consumers, vendors are focusing on developing new varieties of soup to increase the number of options available to their consumers. Product launches help vendors increase their sales and market shares. Vendors are trying to attract several customers by introducing new soup variants.

In September 2022 , Pacific Foods introduced new organic canned ready-to-eat hearty soups and plant-based chilis in infinitely recyclable, non-BPA-lined packaging. In addition to the transition of hearty soups to cans, Pacific Foods is rolling out its first-ever line of plant-based chilis in three unique and tasty recipes: Fire-Roasted Vegetable Chili, Harvest Black Bean Chili, and White Bean Verde Chili.

, Pacific Foods introduced new organic canned ready-to-eat hearty soups and plant-based chilis non-BPA-lined chilis In December 2021 , Campbell launched several new soup products, including a range of plant-based soups under its Well Yes! brand. The new plant-based soups are made with various vegetables and legumes and are aimed at consumers looking for more plant-based meal options.

Significant trends

Rising number of promotional and marketing activities

Vendors have increased their marketing activities with novel strategies and innovative advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. There has been a corresponding rise in marketing and advertising budgets and promotional and marketing activities to increase the visibility of their products. For instance, in 2021, Nestle's consumer-facing marketing expenses increased by 6.4% over the same period in 2019.

Campbell Soup is another prominent vendor that is actively involved in multiple promotional and marketing activities. In 2020, the company ran several promotional activities. The company partnered with Twitch Interactive Inc. (Twitch), a streaming platform, and signed Juan DeBiedma , a prominent player in eSports , for its Chunky soup ads. The company also partnered with Instant Brands Inc. (Instant Pot), a pressure cooker manufacturer. Such promotional and marketing activities are expected to drive the growth of the global soup market during the forecast period.

Key challenge

Product recalls

There are frequent product recalls in the food and beverage industry due to the improper handling of raw materials or supplies, as it can adversely affect the safety and quality of finished products. Food regulatory and compliance authorities in any country have the right to shut down a business and recall its products from the market if these products pose a threat to the well-being of consumers. Product recalls severely impact the brand image as well as the operations and sales of a company. Consumers are very conscious about the brand image of products that they purchase, as any negligence will affect their health and well-being.

The market has witnessed various product recalls in the last few years due to the use of contaminated raw materials, the presence of allergens, or incorrect labeling, which can negatively impact the growth of the market and consumers' trust in products. For instance, Blount Fine Foods, which is a US-based instant soup manufacturer that specializes in the production of wholesale frozen and fresh soups under the Panera Bread and Legal Sea Foods brands, announced in June 2022 that it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount - a single lot of Panera Home Southwest Corn Chowder, a corn-based chowder soup, due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen in it.

Related reports:

The instant soup market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,880.38 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (dry and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). New product launches will be a major factor driving the packaged soup market share growth.

The Canned Food Market is projected to increase by USD 29,442.6 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. This market is segmented by product into canned fish and seafood, canned vegetables, canned meat, canned ready meals, and others. The canned fish and seafood segment will contribute 40% to the growth of the market. New product launches are a major factor driving market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Soup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,453.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., B and G Foods Inc., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Blount Fine Foods, Conagra Brands Inc., DR KELLYANN LLC, Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc., Kettle and Fire Inc, Nestle SA, Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Savory Creations International Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Kroger Co., Tideford Organic Foods Ltd., Trader Joes, Unilever PLC, and Campbell Soup Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global soup market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global soup market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dried - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Dried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Dried - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Canned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Canned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Canned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Canned - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Canned - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 UTH - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on UTH - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on UTH - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on UTH - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on UTH - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Other - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Other - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Other - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

Exhibit 119: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 122: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Baxters Food Group Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Baxters Food Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Baxters Food Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Baxters Food Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Blount Fine Foods

Exhibit 128: Blount Fine Foods - Overview



Exhibit 129: Blount Fine Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Blount Fine Foods - Key offerings

12.7 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 131: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 135: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 DR KELLYANN LLC

Exhibit 140: DR KELLYANN LLC - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 141: DR KELLYANN LLC - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 142: DR KELLYANN LLC - Key offerings

12.10 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 143: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 144: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 145: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 146: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 147: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.11 Kettle and Fire Inc

Exhibit 148: Kettle and Fire Inc - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kettle and Fire Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Kettle and Fire Inc - Key offerings

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 154: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 Ottogi Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Ottogi Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Savory Creations International Inc.

Exhibit 159: Savory Creations International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Savory Creations International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Savory Creations International Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 162: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.16 The Kroger Co.

Exhibit 166: The Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 167: The Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: The Kroger Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 170: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 172: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio