Souper Bowl of Caring Partners with NFL Alumni for Tackle Hunger Challenge

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – A recent survey from the Souper Bowl of Caring found that almost half of student athletes in high schools struggle with food insecurity. As October is Tackling Hunger Month and football season is ramping up, Souper Bowl of Caring is excited to partner with the NFL Alumni to #tacklehunger to support families who are struggling with food insecurity through the Tackle Hunger Challenge. Less than 20% of high schools surveyed had a food pantry program or had the ability to adequately address food insecurity among their student athletes. One coach surveyed said, "Most of the older students won't say anything. We have to learn from parents or siblings in the elementary school."

The Tackle Hunger Challenge program encourages high schools to participate in a food and/or a donation drive to support the charity that helps feed families in need in their community or create a food pantry program for their school.

Partnering with the Souper Bowl of Caring and the Tackle Hunger Challenge is a natural fit for the NFL Alumni and a way for both organizations to continue their vision of engaging youth to better their local communities. According to Beasley Reece, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association, "The NFL Alumni understands how important food and nutrition are in the development of youth both on the field and in life. The partnership with the Tackle Hunger Challenge was a perfect fit with our mission of being involved in the betterment of youth in our community."

Anyone who enjoys the excitement of Friday Night Lights can participate in the Tackle Hunger Challenge by downloading free marketing materials and finding a local food charity to benefit at https://map.tacklehunger.org/. "This year, we are excited to partner with the NFL Alumni, Randalls Foundation, and local high school and youth football programs to promote the Tackle Hunger Challenge during football season. We believe that this is a great way for communities and schools to unite in tackling hunger and fighting food insecurity," said Alison Reese, Executive Director of the Souper Bowl of Caring.

Souper Bowl of Caring's mission is to empower youth and unite communities to #TackleHunger using the energy of the Big Game. Since 1990, Souper Bowl of Caring has generated more than $170 million in food and monetary donations across the country. Participants donate 100% of their collection directly to their charity of choice, including food banks, soup kitchens or other local hunger-relief charities. They also manage the Tackle Hunger Map (found at https://map.tacklehunger.org/), where users can give directly to the charity they chose easily and quickly through a simple platform. The map is a solution that can keep up with the heightened demands of organizations that feed their communities during emergency situations. For more information visit TackleHunger.org.

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, the National Football League Alumni is the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports. Membership includes thousands of retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and avid fans. A primary mission of NFL Alumni is "Caring for Our Own" as we inform, assist, and serve players in their post-NFL lives. Alumni are offered a diverse package of medical, business, and legal services to help keep them and their families healthy, productive, and connected to the league and their former teammates. NFLA is a non-profit organization.

