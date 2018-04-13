SoupWire Launches With Biggest Vaping Giveaway in History

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SoupWire (www.SoupWire.com), the first standalone social-centric platform dedicated to discovering and sharing the truths about vaping, is celebrating its launch with a record-breaking vaping giveaway featuring products from numerous industry leaders.

SoupWire understands there's a lot of vaping information out there. Sometimes too much. How do you determine what matters and what's just noise? How do you cut through the junk science, the marketing hype…how do you find your way? SoupWire will feature vetted and verified news, lifestyle, and editorial content built around five categories of interest to a wide range of vapers:

Advocacy

Education / Tutorials

News

Deals

Reviews

Soupwire was created to address the lack of credible content online related to vaping and vapers.

The site prides itself on being able to look at the industry, including the latest research, objectively and fairly. The goal is to help new vapers, and seasoned veterans alike to stay abreast of current events, legislation, and recent studies.

SoupWire will launch in April 2018 with the massive vaping giveaway where participants will have the chance to win fantastic prizes valued at more than $300,000, spread out over 26 weeks ($10,000 in prizes awarded each week) -- including e-liquid, hardware, and more -- from numerous vaping supply companies. Participants can win by registering with the site, and can multiply their chances of earning prizes by posting on social media. The giveaway runs for 26 weeks, and is open to entrants in the United States over 18 years of age. Due to FDA regulations on vaping giveaways, winners will have to pay $.01 plus shipping for their prizes."

