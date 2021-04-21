Sour Jacks® Makes “Zing the Thing” With New Graphics and Varieties

The newest variety to join the lineup is Original Sour Jacks® Sour Wedges™, featuring a mouth-puckering, five-flavor mix of luscious cherry, oh-so-juicy orange, lively lime, sweet strawberry and tangy lemonade. The new combination joins the revamped Sour Jacks® Watermelon, Sour Jacks® Wildberry and Sour Jacks® Green Apple Sour Wedge™ varieties.

"We're always looking to innovate and find new and delicious ways to ensure our Sour Jacks® Wedges meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for fun, flavorful, sweet and sour goodness," shared Lena Antin, Brand Manager for The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. "The entire lineup features the unique Sour Jacks® Sour Wedge™ shape, with a mouth-puckering, sour-sanded coating that tantalize taste buds and keeps sour-loving Sour Jacks® fans reaching for more."

Sour Jacks® Sour Wedges™ are offered in 4 oz. and 5 oz. Peg Bags with suggested retail prices ranging from $1.00 – $1.79, and are available for purchase nationwide on Amazon, Dollar Tree, many movie theatre chains and other major retailers across the country.

Sour Jacks® are manufactured and marketed by The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. For more information on Sour Jacks® please visit www.sourjacks.com.

About The Promotion In Motion Companies

The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. ("PIM") is one of the world's largest makers of fruit snacks, fruit rolls, chocolate and non-chocolate confections, and other delicious snack foods and treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world, PIM has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times in the past seven years. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including: Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid®Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Nuclear Sqworms® Sour Gummi Worms and much more. PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include Promotion In Motion Canada, Inc., PIM Brands Mexico, S de R, CV, Grupo de Alimentación Promotion In Motion Iberica, S.L., Promotion In Motion UK, Ltd., PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings, LLC, Farmer's Choice Food Brands, PIM Brands, LLC and Pharma In Motion, LLC (makers of supplements, nutraceuticals and OTC pharmaceutical products and food ingredients).

