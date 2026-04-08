SOURCE 1 SOLUTIONS APPOINTS MATT CARDENAS AS DIRECTOR OF SALES TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Source 1 Solutions, a global provider of enterprise IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and managed services, today announced that Matt Cardenas has joined the company as Director of Sales, a strategic addition to support the company's continued national and international expansion.

Newly appointed Director of Sales for Source 1 Solutions, Matthew Cardenas

Cardenas brings more than three decades of experience, with a proven track record of building and leading high-performance sales organizations, driving revenue growth, and developing long-term client partnerships across the telecommunications and managed services sectors. Having lived in the Tampa Bay region since 1987, he has built an extensive network of relationships across Florida and is widely respected for his leadership, energy, and deep understanding of the market.

Known for his disciplined approach to sales leadership and team development, Cardenas is also recognized as a servant leader who prioritizes the success of his people. His leadership philosophy centers on accountability, coaching, and a belief that team success drives organizational success, helping individuals consistently achieve and exceed their goals.

Prior to joining Source 1 Solutions, Cardenas held senior leadership roles including Vice President of Sales at FirstComm, where he led go-to-market strategy and revenue performance across multiple regions, helping to scale operations and strengthen market position.

In his new role, Cardenas will lead sales strategy and execution, working closely with executive leadership to expand Source 1 Solutions' footprint across key verticals including enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure.

"This is about momentum," said Robert Hessel, CEO of Source 1 Solutions. "We are enhancing a sales organization designed to match the scale and complexity of the solutions we deliver. Matt understands how to lead in that environment, how to build teams, drive performance, and create real accountability tied to growth. Just as importantly, he brings a leadership style that puts people first, which is core to how we operate."

Cardenas' appointment reflects a broader evolution within Source 1 Solutions as the company continues to align its sales organization with increasing demand for integrated, enterprise-level solutions. His focus on coaching, performance culture, and scalable revenue strategy is expected to accelerate go-to-market execution while strengthening long-term client relationships across priority markets.

"Source 1 Solutions is at a unique inflection point," said Cardenas. "The company has the technical depth, the culture, and the vision to compete at the highest levels. I've known Rob for over 20 years and have seen firsthand the explosive growth he's built through a truly client-centric approach and an 'All In' mindset. That philosophy resonates with how I lead. I believe in putting people first, helping teams win, and building lasting relationships, and I'm excited to bring that energy to Source 1 Solutions as we scale."

The appointment reflects Source 1 Solutions' continued investment in leadership as demand increases for integrated IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and managed services solutions across enterprise and public sector markets.

For more information on the world-class managed IT services provided by Source 1 Solutions, visit www.source1solutions.com.

About Source 1 Solutions

Source 1 Solutions is a global managed service provider that monitors, manages, and maintains everything that touches enterprise technology. Through leveraging relationships across the world, they partner with truly great companies to expand their technological capabilities and extend their geographic reach. They specialize in solutions that help create a culture of safety and reliability within any organization, and guarantee 24/7/365 live support from their team of expertly qualified engineers.

SOURCE Source 1 Solutions Inc.