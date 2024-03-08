SOURCE 1 SOLUTIONS APPOINTS REBEKAH NAULT AS DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Source 1 Solutions (S1S), a global provider of technology solutions and services, announced today that Rebekah Nault has joined the company as Director of Global Business Development. Nault will expand the company's presence and partnerships in new and existing markets and oversee the sales and marketing strategy and execution globally.

Rebekah Nault (Pictured) Joins Source 1 Solutions as Director of Global Business Development

Nault brings nearly 25 years of tech sales and marketing experience with a record of delivering record-breaking results and driving community awareness for the organizations she represents. Before her start with Source 1 Solutions in December 2023, she worked as Director of Business Development for KUDUCOM®, a Tampa-based business communications provider that specializes in internet and unified communications solutions.

"In the past few years, we've gotten to know Rebekah through her work in the community and knew she would be a great person to represent our values as a company," said Founder and CEO Robert Hessel, "She's been a long-awaited addition to our team and we know she'll continue to have a great impact on our company and in the community."

Throughout her career, Nault has also been active leader in the local community, previously serving as the Chair of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Advisor and Honorary Commander with the Military Support Council for MacDill Airforce Base, and acting as an avid ambassador for several community-based organizations such as the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, Metropolitan Ministries, Feeding Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance.

"I am excited to join Source 1 Solutions and to be an integral part of a company that is uniquely driven to make an impact towards their customers' technological abilities and geographic reach," said Nault. "I'm extremely eager to deliver these life-changing solutions and technologies to new clients, and to continue building mutually beneficial relationships between our organization and the global community."

About Source 1 Solutions: Source 1 Solutions is a global managed service provider that monitors, manages, and maintains everything that touches enterprise technology. Through leveraging relationships across the world, they partner with truly great companies to expand their technological capabilities and extend their geographic reach. They specialize in solutions that help create a culture of safety and reliability within any organization, and guarantee 24/7/365 live support from their team of expertly qualified engineers.

