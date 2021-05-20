Source Advisors Grows Cost Segregation and Energy Solution Divisions with Recent Merger

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Advisors, a leading specialized tax consulting firm providing R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO inventory, §179D and §45L solutions nationwide for more than 38 years, has joined forces with Bedford Cost Segregation, an independent professional services firm specializing in cost segregation and innovative tax and energy solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

"Bedford's exceptional client focus and reputation in the industry align perfectly with our core values of trust, integrity, and client service," said Chris Henderson, President of Source Advisors. "We are excited to further extend our national presence and unparalleled technical leadership with this combination."

Greg Bryant, Managing Partner of Bedford said, "this merger amplifies and accelerates our strategic goals for growth, in direct response to our clients' needs. Since the leadership at Source has been well known to Bedford, we could not think of a better firm with whom to partner. Our respective approaches to business and client satisfaction are closely matched."

Source Advisors' consultative and customer centric approach remains a consistent differentiator among its competitors and allows its team to help CPA firms and their clients navigate the evolving tax laws that govern federal and state incentives. Source Advisors' industry experience and expertise within these tax codes has helped businesses claim billions of dollars in tax credits and incentives. For more information, visit www.sourceadvisors.com or call 817.732.5494.

About Source Advisors

Source Advisors along with its partner, Gainline Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on US-based middle market companies, have helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for more than three decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D tax credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients. With a nationwide team of more than 100 professionals, Source Advisors serves many of the nation's most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies with superior service and maximum results. https://www.sourceadvisors.com

