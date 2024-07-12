Source Advisors Strengthens Tax Expertise and Client Solutions with Strategic Acquisition of United Paramount Tax Group

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Advisors, a premiere specialty tax consulting firm in Fort Worth, TX, recognized for its expertise in R&D Tax Credit, State & Local Tax, Cost Segregation, §179D, §45L, and LIFO inventory solutions, has announced the strategic acquisition of United Paramount Tax Group (UPTG), a leading firm specializing in real property tax reduction services and business personal property tax management. This acquisition enhances Source Advisors' portfolio by adding a vital service line tailored to meet the complex needs of property owners nationwide. This partnership is expected to set a new standard in the industry for comprehensive, client-focused tax advisory services.

The acquisition comes at a time when businesses are increasingly seeking strategic tax guidance to navigate the complexities of the economic landscape. By combining their strengths, Source Advisors and UPTG are poised to offer unparalleled tax savings solutions and innovative strategies that can significantly impact client outcomes.

Chris Henderson, CEO of Source Advisors, highlighted the strategic alignment, stating, "The acquisition of UPTG is a significant addition to our service offerings. We recognize the challenges property owners face in managing their property taxes. With UPTG's expertise and proven track record in reducing tax burdens, we are now positioned to support our clients in this critical area. This partnership will integrate our capabilities and extend our reach, providing a one-stop solution for all tax-related needs."

Chad Blacklock, CEO of UPTG, shared, "We are excited to bring our property tax management expertise to Source Advisors. Our experience in representing property owners and ensuring equitable taxation complements Source Advisors' comprehensive tax services. Together, we will create significant value for our clients, enhancing their profitability and simplifying the complexities of tax management."

The synergy between Source Advisors and UPTG will offer clients of both firms a more robust and complementary suite of tax services for property owners including Cost Segregation, §45L and §179D.

ABOUT SOURCE ADVISORS

Source Advisors has helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for more than four decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, State and Local Tax, automated R&D platform, GOAT.tax, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients. With a global team of more than 280 professionals, Source Advisors serves many of the most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies and has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results for its clients. Source Advisors has been backed by Boston-based BV Investment Partners since 2022. For more information, www.sourceadvisors.com.

ABOUT UNITED PARAMOUNT TAX GROUP

United Paramount Tax Group has been a formidable presence in the tax industry since 1996, advocating for fair taxation for property owners. United Paramount Tax Group is a full-service property tax consulting firm maximizing tax savings nationwide. Their services are crucial for those who have previously navigated property tax management alone or are seeking expert representation to enhance their financial outcomes. For more information, www.uptg.com

SOURCE Source Advisors