Source Agriculture Acquires 158 Acre Farm in Macon County, Illinois. (USA)

RENO, Nev., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Source Agriculture is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of a 158-acre farm situated in Macon County, Illinois. Source AG paid $2,732,000 USD for its high productivity index of approx. 139.

Source AG is very pleased with this recent acquisition as it marks a milestone of acquiring some of the richest farmland in the world.

The company is delighted to have its shareholders have the ability to participate in this purchase. Source AG appreciates their ongoing support as it's strives to become the largest farmland company in the United States.

The farm is in close proximity of substations and transmission lines. Source AG anticipates an increase in cash flow from the installations of a renewable energy project on site.

Source AG has signed an operating agreement with one of the most reputable operators in the County to farm corn and soy bean with top of the market rent being paid. Source will be working with the operator to begin transitioning to sustainable farming methods to sequester carbon and eventually sell carbon credits.

With global warming and climate change, Source Agriculture is focused on acquiring properties that are rich in water resources with soil quality that makes carbon credits a viable option, in locations that are prime for renewable energy projects.

Vare Grewal commented, "We are extremely pleased with this most recent farm purchase. Our partners in Illinois were instrumental in this acquisition and we look forward too many more acquisitions of rich farmland until we become the largest farmland company in the United States. This farm has a productivity index of 139 and is some of the richest farmland in the world. We have already leased it out to one of the most reputable farmers in Illinois to farm corn and soy bean with top of the market rent"

About us:

Source Agriculture is a Reno, Nevada. USA, based farmland acquisition company dedicated to acquiring rich farmland in the United States. We focus on key future prospects of farmland which include farms that have rich water resources, carbon credit potential by utilizing sustainable farming practices that are in prime locations for renewable energy projects. Source Agriculture strives to become the largest farmland company in the United States.

SOURCE Source Agriculture Corp