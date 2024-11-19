Source Agriculture Corp. Invests in Swine Technologies to Accelerate Innovation in Swine Management

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Source Agriculture Corp., a leader in agricultural technology solutions, is proud to announce its investment in Swine Technologies, the creator of PigFlow, a transformative workforce and swine management platform. This strategic investment underscores Source Agriculture's commitment to advancing technological innovation.

PigFlow, launched in 2020, is a cutting-edge platform designed to help pork producers streamline daily operations, improve workplace efficiencies, and enhance animal care. The platform offers a range of powerful features, including real-time, priority-based task management, customizable daily schedules, and integrated messaging tools with translation capabilities to ensure smooth communication among diverse teams.

PigFlow has already made a significant impact by helping producers improve farrowing rates, reduce pre-wean and sow mortalities, and drive more effective team performance.

"We are excited to make this investment in Swine Technologies and its groundbreaking PigFlow platform," said Aman Gill, President and CEO of Source Agriculture Corp. "PigFlow has demonstrated tremendous potential to revolutionize how swine operations are managed."

PigFlow's ability to automate daily task management, track team performance in real-time, and integrate live data with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs ensures that teams have clear guidance and actionable insights, leading to improved decision-making and operational outcomes. With its data-driven analytics dashboard, PigFlow empowers managers to refine processes and optimize resource allocation, driving better results while maintaining high standards of animal care.

About Source Agriculture Corp.

Source Agriculture Corp. is an American Ag land company and a provider of capital for innovative technology solutions designed to enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and productivity of the agricultural industry.

