Source Agriculture Corp. Makes Strategic Investment in Ascribe Bioscience to Advance Sustainable Crop Protection Solutions

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Source Agriculture Corp., an innovative agri-tech investments, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Ascribe Bioscience, a cutting-edge company dedicated to developing sustainable crop protection solutions. Ascribe, founded in 2017, is focused on discovering natural products derived from the soil microbiome to help farmers achieve more reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible farming practices.

Ascribe Bioscience's lead product, Phytalix®, acts like a vaccine for plants by priming their natural defense systems against pathogens. Based on naturally occurring molecules produced by soil organisms, Phytalix® has shown proven efficacy in controlling a broad spectrum of pathogens across multiple crops, including corn, wheat, soy, rice, potatoes, and tomatoes. The product is non-toxic, biodegradable, and non-GMO, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides and expensive biological treatments.

Phytalix® works by triggering the plant's immune system, allowing crops to respond more rapidly to stressors such as pathogens. Applied as either a seed treatment or foliar spray, the product requires only small amounts of active ingredient per acre, significantly reducing the cost of crop protection while increasing the sustainability of agricultural practices.

Ascribe's proprietary platform uses advanced metabolomics to unlock the potential of the soil microbiome, identifying small molecules that enhance plant health and productivity. This discovery process has led to the development of biobased products that are shelf-stable, durable, and more reliable under diverse field conditions compared to traditional live microbes or complex mixtures.

"We believe that Ascribe Bioscience's approach represents the future of sustainable crop protection," said Aman Gill, President and CEO of Source Agriculture Corp. "Their innovative platform and commitment to natural, effective solutions align perfectly with Source Agriculture's mission to support technologies that not only improve farming productivity but also contribute to environmental sustainability. Our investment in Ascribe is a testament to our confidence in their ability to deliver impactful, science-driven solutions for farmers around the world."

With this strategic investment, Source Agriculture Corp. continues to strengthen its portfolio of companies focused on advancing sustainable, high-tech solutions for agriculture. Ascribe Bioscience's work is poised to help transform how the global agricultural industry approaches crop protection and environmental stewardship, offering an important alternative to toxic chemicals and expensive biological products.

About Source Agriculture Corp.

Source Agriculture Corp. is a leading Ag land acquisition and agtech investment company specializing in the agriculture and agri-tech sectors. With a focus on breakthrough innovations, Source Agriculture partners with visionary companies that are developing sustainable solutions to address the challenges of modern agriculture. The company is committed to supporting technologies that improve the efficiency, productivity, and environmental footprint of farming worldwide.

About Ascribe Bioscience

Ascribe Bioscience is a biotechnology company based on groundbreaking discoveries at Cornell University's Boyce Thompson Institute. The company's mission is to harness the power of the soil microbiome to develop natural crop protection products that enable more sustainable, affordable, and reliable farming. Ascribe's flagship product, Phytalix®, offers a novel approach to plant health by priming plants' immune systems to combat pathogens, providing farmers with an effective tool for improving crop yields and reducing reliance on harmful chemicals.

SOURCE Source Agriculture Corp