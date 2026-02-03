Source-Connect 4 Becomes First metadata-connected Dolby® Atmos remote review & approval tool

Source Elements

Feb 03, 2026, 03:10 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Source Elements announced that Source-Connect 4 has become the industry's first remote collaboration solution to achieve Dolby Atmos certification with metadata connection to the Dolby Atmos Renderer. With 128 audio streaming channels supporting any combination of beds and objects—plus full metadata integration—the update connects immersive environments like never before. Mixers, directors, and stakeholders can now attend Dolby Atmos playback and mixing sessions from their preferred location or setup, unlocking new possibilities for remote collaboration.

Dolby Atmos reveals depth, clarity, and detail like never before—a sound experience you can feel all around you. As a critical requirement for modern sound delivery across cinema, television, music, audiobooks, and podcasts, this integration with Source-Connect allows producers and engineers to collaborate remotely with the smoothest workflow and highest quality. No additional re-renders or limited channel counts are required, making it ideal for working across a wide range of physical Dolby Atmos speaker configurations. As the only solution capable of true remote Dolby Atmos cinema workflows, Source-Connect enables a client on a cinema mix stage in London to stream directly to a cinema mix stage in Los Angeles—and because Source-Connect streams the full Dolby Atmos project rather than a real-time re-render, the source setup never limits the destination. A mixer working in headphones can deliver to a 40-speaker cinema rig without compromise.

Source-Connect is the long-standing industry standard professional remote audio recording and collaboration software for the broadcasting, music, and voiceover industries. It provides high-quality, low-latency audio streaming between studios, voice artists, and producers over the internet along with a variety of unique features such as DAW timeline synchronization and guaranteed perfect remote recordings directly to the DAW timeline.

Mark Binder, CEO of IMN Creative shares that "while evaluating Source-Connect's new Dolby Atmos integration, we recently completed a Dolby Atmos mix for a major streaming title with our director attending remotely from Leavesden, UK, while we worked from our stage in Burbank, California. With Source-Connect, he heard exactly what he needed to hear on a well-equipped mix stage with no compromises, no clunky cumbersome setups, no flying him across the Atlantic. It's changed how we approach remote sessions entirely by allowing us to compete with an ever challenging business model".

As the only certified solution—now available for download—Source-Connect 4 with Dolby Atmos Renderer (purchased separately from Dolby) enables users to stream audio and metadata between multiple Dolby Atmos rendering environments. This goes far beyond high channel counts: full beds, objects, and metadata are streamed in perfect synchronization using Source Elements' custom synchronization technology. The result conforms to the Dolby specification—not linear audio mapped to speakers. No rendered mix-downs required, no re-rendering for each endpoint.

With Source-Connect's proprietary Remote Transport Sync protocol, full synchronization is possible between a studio and up to 5 reviewers and their DAWs.

"Dolby Atmos reviews are an integral part of our cross Atlantic review workflow and until now we've only had workarounds. The team at Source Elements have really knocked it out of the park with their Source-Connect Facility Dolby Atmos feature which allows us to recreate a full Dolby Atmos experience to the film makers allowing them the confidence in the decisions they make — truly a game changer," said Mathew Knight at Pinewood Studios.

Currently available for macOS, this solution additionally requires the standalone Dolby Atmos Renderer, available from the Dolby Professional Store. Contact us if you'd like to know about Windows support.

About Source Elements
Since 2005 Source Elements helps connect creative people around the world to collaborate in real-time production, approval, and delivery of professional quality media, for the media industry. We make what seems impossible, possible — by introducing real-time workflows to multimedia productions through a suite of software applications that enables broadcast quality production within your collaborative online environment.

About Dolby
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

