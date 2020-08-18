Source Defense and Omada Team Up for Cybersecurity Threat Prevention & Data Privacy Protection

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Defense, the market leader in client-side web security, today announced a partnership with Omada Technology focused on industry expertise and best practices of securing websites, their brand, and minimizing risk for consumers.

"We are excited to partner with Omada as the premier provider of IT solutions that will streamline client's operations," said Dan Dinnar, CEO of Source Defense. With their reach and Source Defense's unique client-side web security protection, together we deliver a next-generation level of consumer protection extending the security perimeter."

Rising threat vectors, persistent attackers and changing regulatory demands are continuously evolving, creating an ongoing need for advanced security planning, risk awareness, and automated threat prevention solutions. Source Defense and Omada Technologies help enterprises identify and address client-side security risks in-real time, deploy resources efficiently, and deliver cutting-edge solutions for the evolving demands of modern applications.

"Our customers today are challenged more than ever to strategize and develop a manageable security plan to protect their companies and employees from threats on so many levels. We understand the dynamic security landscape and work with our customers to develop these strategies and help align them with the right solutions," said Matt Keane of Omada Technologies.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more organizations have been relying on online security services more than ever," said Dinnar. "It's understood that it's not so much a question of if there will be a security breach as much as when. We've taken a proactive approach of being able to pivot quickly with our partners and ensure prospects are moved quickly through our processes to be protected from these malicious attacks."

About Omada

Omada is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the evolving demands of modern applications—and their users. Whether our clients have fully adopted the cloud, or host applications on-premise, we aim to deliver the solutions that will streamline our clients' operations. Omada is dedicated to exceeding your expectations, and this focus drives us to build the solutions that help you succeed. Click here to learn more .

About Source Defense

Source Defense is the market leader in client-side web security, providing real time threat protection against vulnerabilities originating in third-party scripts such as Magecart & Formjacking attacks.

With their patented VICE platform, Source Defense protects web pages from vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. Source Defense's solution isolates those scripts from the web page and allows them to read and write according to a given permission either defined by Source Defense's recommended standards, or specific company policies.

Source Defense extends the traditional security perimeter to protect your customers and fortify your security stack in real-time. Click here to learn more .

