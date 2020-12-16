Source Defense Announces Partnership With Fastly & Signal Sciences

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel and STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Defense , the market leader in client-side website security, today announced a comprehensive cybersecurity training program specifically designed to address the ever-growing threat of client-side cyberattacks on websites. Source Defense will partner with Signal Sciences, now part of Fastly, in launching the first course in Source Defense's Cyber Academy: a next-generation training and certification program that will enhance security professionals' knowledge of client-side security and Magecart attacks.

"Given the combination of increasing cyber threats facing businesses and the growing number of open cybersecurity jobs, the need to attract and certify professionals in the industry has never been greater," said Source Defense CEO, Dan Dinnar. "Defending rapidly-evolving websites requires a team effort across developers, business partners and security professionals. Our new course with Signal Science plays a crucial unifying role advancing knowledge of how to prevent and detect quietly lucrative attacks on websites everywhere.

Source Defense and Signal Sciences, now part of Fastly, have developed curriculum designed specifically for remote technical personnel as they need to comprehend and respond to growing online security threats. The academy will provide participants continuing professional development and resources through engaging courses capitalizing in a knowledge assessment to ensure understanding.

Through the Academy, Source Defense associates will:

Enhance their knowledge on the importance of client-side threats in cybersecurity

Increase understanding and awareness on attack methods and prevention technologies

Build better business practices to inform organizations about cybersecurity threats and risk management

Fastly's recent acquisition of Signal Sciences has advanced their security portfolio at a time when security at the edge has never been more critical. Signal Sciences' strong, developer-first web application and API protection solutions bolsters Fastly's existing security offerings to bring customers a unified edge security solution.

"The combination of the Fastly and Signal Science expertise with the evolutionary practices that Source Defense teaches will prove critical to organizations looking to expand the knowledge of their security portfolio and what it provides to their customers," said Zane Lackey, Signal Sciences co-founder.

The first class invites individuals to participate in a live Magecart attack session. This experience will include an interactive attack in which participants will not only be learning about JavaScript and its related security risk, but actively attacking websites leveraging third-party JavaScript from their own desktops. Click here to receive more information about the session .

