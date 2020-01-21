Source Defense Launches Partnership With Tevora

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Defense, the market leader in client-side web security, today announced a partnership with Tevora to educate and protect the world's largest websites.

Along with the growing increase in online attacks, organizations are going through a digital transformation bringing them closer than ever before to their customers and customer information. Traditionally, security lines have stopped at the organization's perimeter but with the rise of groups like Magecart the perimeter needs to extend to the client-side. In order to provide protection to customer data, as it's generated, organizations need the visibility, risk awareness and real-time prevention capabilities to mitigate this growing threat vector. Source Defense and Tevora together create a unique partnership to help solve this problem with the combination of industry knowledge and technological advancements.

"Magecart attacks have been on the rise and only recently the public has been able to quantify how many domains are impacted and what vulnerabilities sourced the attacks," said Dan Dinnar, CEO of Source Defense. "Source Defense is the only solution to provide full visibility and control over your website from these attacks. With an industry leader like Tevora, we are all helping customers protect themselves from vulnerabilities and evolving attacks - making the web a safer place."

Tevora is a specialized management consultancy focused on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance services. Tevora's experienced consultants are devoted to supporting the CISO in protecting their organization's digital assets. They ensure the CISO has the tools and guidance they need to prevent and respond to daily threats.

"Providing exceptional security solutions that meet our clients' evolving security requirements is a core value at Tevora. We are proud to be able to partner with Source Defense to provide the protection our customers expect," said Tevora Executive Vice President of Sales, Steve Stumpfl.

Learn more about the partnership.

About Tevora

Founded in 2003, Tevora works with the world's leading companies, institutions and governments to ensure the safety of their information and their compliance with applicable regulations. With a distinctive combination of proven products and services, Tevora aids enterprises in protecting their most important assets from external and internal threats. Expert advisors take the time to learn about each organization's unique pressures and challenges, to help identify and execute the best solutions for each case. With a hands-on approach to each new partnership, Tevora applies cumulative learnings to continually strengthen a company's digital defenses.

About Source Defense

Source Defense is the market leader in client-side web security, providing real time threat protection against vulnerabilities originating in third-party scripts such as Magecart & Formjacking attacks.

With their patented VICE platform, Source Defense protects web pages from vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. Source Defense's solution isolates those scripts from the web page and allows them to read and write according to a given permission either defined by Source Defense's recommended standards, or specific company policies.

Source Defense extends the traditional security perimeter to protect your customers and fortify your security stack in real-time.

Contact Information:

Courtney Brady

courtney@sourcedefense.com

SOURCE Source Defense

Related Links

http://www.sourcedefense.com/

