Source Defense Partners With PCI Security Standards Council to Help Secure Payment Data Worldwide

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel and STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Defense , the market leader in client-side website security, announced today it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Participating Organization. Source Defense will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven and effective data security standards and programs. The keystone is the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) , which provides an actionable framework for developing a robust payment card data security process and preventing, detecting and mitigating criminal attacks and breaches.

As a Participating Organization, Source Defense adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community of more than 800 Participating Organizations to improve payment security worldwide. Source Defense will also recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

"In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches," said Mauro Lance, Chief Operating Officer of the PCI Security Standards Council. "By joining as a Participating Organization, Source Defense demonstrates they are playing an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards."

"As online eCommerce continues to grow and payment data is exchanged on websites at an ever-increasing volume, Secure Defense will work with the PCI SSC to review specific and new controls and requirements for the primary origination point of payment data; the corporate website," said Source Defense CEO, Dan Dinnar. "Being a part of the PCI Security Standards Council provides a great opportunity to further improve client-side security and we look forward to this strategic partnership."

To learn more about how Source Defense addresses vulnerabilities of Client-side Website Security within the PCI Framework, download the new white paper now .

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security. Connect with the PCI Council on LinkedIn . Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog .

About Source Defense

Source Defense is the market leader in Client-side Security for websites, providing real-time threat detection, protection and prevention of vulnerabilities originating in JavaScript. The Source Defense patented Website Client-side Security Platform offers the most comprehensive & complete solution addressing threats and risks coming from the increased usage of JavaScript, libraries and open source in websites today.

The ADMIN management console, VICE sandboxing and WiPP data shield offerings utilize patented technology and are deployed by leading Fortune500 enterprises in the Financial, Retail, and Healthcare markets. Headquartered in Israel, with branches across the US and a strong community of global valuable partnerships, Source Defense is the most innovative, reliable and trusted partner in the fight against client-side attacks.

