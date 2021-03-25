Source Defense Unveils Website Trust & Client-side Security Report

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Defense , the market leader in client-side web security, today released its 2021 Website Trust & Client-side Security Report . This new intelligence shares insights from Source Defense Research Lab's Website Trust Survey and provides in-depth analysis of the client-side threat landscape and specific attacks like formjacking, Magecart and web browser threats.

The research offers a rare window on web security sentiments for a population relying almost exclusively on websites for all manner of shopping, healthcare, financial services and other essential needs during the pandemic. Key findings include:

93% of consumers are concerned about data security when filling out online forms

91% said that brands requiring consumers to complete web forms are solely responsible for protecting consumers' information - regardless of whether a third-party service technically runs the forms or entire site, itself

49% said they would cut ties with an organization if a website attack or other breach exposed their private data

"According to our team's latest intelligence, there are over 1.7 billion public-facing websites in the world and JavaScript is used on 95% of them," said Dan Dinnar, CEO of Source Defense. "Client-side attacks are rapidly accelerating and exploiting the trust relationship between users and the websites they visit. Our Research Lab is helping companies understand client-side web attacks and trends because it can have a real impact on consumer behavior."

The Source Defense Research Lab serves as a central hub to inform the security industry on client-side security attacks and trends. With technology exponentially growing at a rapid rate unlike any other time, it's imperative to know how to detect and defend against attacks. Source Defense's approach to client-side web security offers immeasurable guidance surrounding the nature and impact of threats to those on the frontline of website security.

The full report can be found here: https://info.sourcedefense.com/wp/websitetrustreport2021

Source Defense is currently protecting over 200 million visitors on customers' sites, detecting and securing hundreds of 3rd party scripts. As the only real time prevention solution for 3rd party scripts, the company saw tremendous momentum and growth in 2020, culminating in its recognition of Forbes Top 20 Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2020 and successfully launching its "Website in Page Protection" (WiPP) solution that protects websites from attacks originating from first-party code, insider threats and other vulnerabilities.

About Source Defense

Source Defense is the market leader in Client-side Security for websites, providing real-time threat detection, protection and prevention of vulnerabilities originating in JavaScript. The Source Defense patented Website Client-side Security Platform offers the most comprehensive & complete solution addressing threats and risks coming from the increased usage of JavaScript, libraries and open source in websites today.

The ADMIN management console, VICE sandboxing and WiPP data shield offerings utilize patented technology and are deployed by leading Fortune500 enterprises in the Financial, Retail, and Healthcare markets. Headquartered in Israel, with branches across the US and a strong community of global valuable partnerships, Source Defense is the most innovative, reliable and trusted partner in the fight against client-side attacks.

