Source Expands Same-Day Delivery Service to Seattle

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Source, a Portland-based digital product library and specification platform that connects architects, designers, contractors, and manufacturers in commercial construction, announced today the expansion of its same-day delivery service in Seattle, Washington. This service is designed for commercial interior designers and architects looking for a central solution to increase design efficiencies, and help find the right materials with the world's largest database of commercial construction products. From desktop to doorstep in the same-day, designers are able to order samples online from the world's largest commercial construction library, receive contactless delivery, and hassle free sample returns.

As a national, digital search platform, Source provides industry-leading data, on-demand experts and manufacturer connections needed to make fast and stress-free product decisions. With standardized data, exportable photos for 190k+ products, centralized contacts, and dedicated librarians for product research, Source has created a visionary library connecting industry-leading data to product experts, similar to Google.

Nicole Schmidt, the founder and CEO of Source, saw the gaps within the commercial design space between architects, designers, contractors, and manufacturers. After an incident of samples falling on her head at the material library, while she was six months pregnant, Nicole created the digital platform, currently used to search for commercial construction products.

"Traditional commercial interior design systems used to include rolodexes and designers having to contact each manufacturer for samples of products," explained Nicole Schmidt. "Source has modernized that model and allows everyone to come to one transparent and easy to use platform to get what they need done."

Source is committed to supporting the commercial design community. The Seattle Resource Center is the first of ten new centers that will soon open across the US this year. Check out the other Resource Centers opening soon. For more information, visit www.tothesource.com .

About Source

Source is a digital product library and specification platform that connects architects, designers, contractors, and manufacturers in commercial construction nationwide. As the decision engine for commercial construction product selection, we provide industry-leading data, on-demand experts and manufacturer connections needed to make fast and stress-free product decisions. Our digital catalog unlocks over 25 million data points from 190k products, making it easier to find, sample and spec the right products.

Media Contact: Ariana Donaville, [email protected]

