Source Intelligence Partners with EVOTEK to Launch Innovative Supply Chain Cybersecurity Solution

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Intelligence, a global best-performing supply chain compliance solution provider, announced the launch of a partnership with EVOTEK, the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, to provide a Supply Chain Cybersecurity Solution.

Supply chain is the hidden cybersecurity risk that hasn't yet been adequately addressed. This can be a critical issue, especially for companies in the aerospace and defense sectors where government rules such as Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) require that companies meet the standard described by NIST 800-171 and be prepared to address the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Version 1.0 of the CMMC was released January 31, 2020 and is expected to unify cybersecurity standards for future DOD acquisitions.

The fact that the US Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment just released the first version of a new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, makes this need for supply chain cybersecurity assessment even more urgent. The aim of this new certification is to allow the DOD to assess and enhance the cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

"EVOTEK's industry-leading cybersecurity expertise will be a powerful resource to customers who want to mitigate cybersecurity risk in their supply chain." - Matt Thorn, President of Source Intelligence

By combining world-class supply chain data collection and engagement with industry-leading cybersecurity assessment expertise, companies will now be able to get a clear and actionable assessment of cybersecurity risk present in their supply chain.

"EVOTEK is thrilled to partner with Source Intelligence to provide an automated and streamlined process to evaluate the cybersecurity requirements of the CMMC and other applicable regulations," said Matt Stamper, CISO | Executive Advisor at EVOTEK. "The combination of Source Intelligence's capabilities and EVOTEK's experience with cybersecurity program assessments, creates a unique value for organizations subject DFARS or part of the defense industrial base."

