Source Naturals® Launches "Immune Strength: Now More Than Ever" to Go All-In for Wellness

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of recent world events, public interest in immunity wellness has heightened significantly. This February, Source Naturals® is launching Immune Strength: Now More Than Ever, a campaign to emphasize the importance of a healthy immune system and going all-in for wellness.

"To function effectively, your immune system needs the basics. It's important to maintain a base line of wellness: eat right, stay active, hydrate, get enough sleep," said Christine Keihm, Head of Marketing at Source Naturals.

Immunity wellness can also be undermined by an unlikely source: stress, according to Keihm. Fear can wear down the mind or body and increase inflammation in the body, which impairs the immune system.

"Immune strength should be as central to your health as brushing your teeth, exercise, or taking a multivitamin," says Keihm. "That's why it's so important to get the essential nutrients that support immune health from reputable manufacturers who use research-backed potencies."

The Source Naturals Wellness Family™ of products is specifically designed to support the immune system by providing the nutrients it needs most when your body is under physical or emotional stress.*

Wellness Formula® delivers high-potency vitamin C, plus more than 25 other vitamins, minerals, and time-tested herbs. A 15-time Vity Award-winner in Immune Support, Wellness Formula® is the herbal defense complex that launched the category in 1984 and has dominated it since.*1

Wellness Herbal Resistance™ Liquid, a potent all-herbal formulation for immune and respiratory support, and NightWell™, a combination of over 18 herbs plus melatonin that promotes nighttime immune wellness and restful sleep, provide herbal liquid immune support from day to night.*

Wellness Herbal Kids™ is a robust herbal immune product specially formulated for children that combines echinacea, elderberry, ginger, and the traditional powerhouse Yin Chiao formula in an easy-to-take liquid.*

Wellness Transfer Factor™, which contains a low molecular weight fraction of bovine colostrum, is a technologically advanced approach to immune system integrity.

In addition to these established products, the Wellness Family™ also consists of proven immune support products such as WellGuard®, Wellness C-1000™, Wellness Colloidal Silver™, Wellness Elderberry Liquid Extract™, Holy Basil, Wellness Defense™, and Wellness Oil of Oregano™.*

