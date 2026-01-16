Source One Staffing Acquires TempsNow, Expands Midwest Staffing Footprint

Strategic acquisition strengthens capabilities across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial sectors

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Source One Staffing, a leading provider of industrial and manufacturing staffing solutions with operations in Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago, and St. Louis, today announced the acquisition of TempsNow, a regional staffing firm serving clients across Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio. TempsNow specializes in warehouse, logistics, manufacturing, electronics, facilities services, packaging, and co-packaging staffing. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition expands Source One Staffing's Midwest presence and reinforces its position as a top-performing workforce solutions provider across diverse industrial markets. The combined organization will deliver industry-leading fill rates, retention metrics, and client satisfaction scores, backed by over three decades of staffing expertise.

"The addition of TempsNow's operations strategically strengthens our presence across the Midwest while enhancing our ability to deliver reliable, scalable workforce solutions," says Jacob Wiczer, partner, Source One Staffing. "Together, we're building on a shared commitment of operational excellence, strong customer relationships, and measurable performance outcomes."

"TempsNow has developed a stellar local reputation grounded in service quality and responsiveness," adds Wiczer. "We're thrilled to welcome their team into the Source One family and look forward to creating expanded opportunities for both clients and job seekers."

TempsNow employees will join the Source One Staffing organization, which will continue to operate under the Source One Staffing brand. Clients and associates can expect seamless continuity of service, enhanced by expanded resources, advanced technology, and a proven track record of results.

"Joining Source One Staffing marks an exciting new chapter for our clients and team members," says Scott Polen, Former Owner of TempsNow. "The team's strong focus on workforce performance metrics and customer success will allow us to deliver even greater value across our markets."

About Source One Staffing

Source One Staffing is a full-service industrial staffing and workforce solutions provider specializing in manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and light industrial placements. With more than 31 years of experience, Source One delivers high-performing staffing programs to leading employers across Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas/Fort Worth, Gurnee, IL, and Kenosha, WI. The company consistently ranks among the region's most trusted industrial staffing partners, providing flexible temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire solutions designed to drive productivity and reduce turnover. For more information: https://SourceOneStaff.com

About TempsNow

TempsNow has built a reputation for excellence in industrial staffing, providing flexible workforce solutions to businesses in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Contact:

Sam Wiczer

Director of Sales

Source One Staffing

(314) 924-0112

[email protected]

SOURCE Source One Staffing