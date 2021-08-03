Source Physical Therapy & Wellness Joins the Ivy Rehab Network

Source PT has been serving Northern Virginia with two locations in Arlington and Falls Church since 1999. The mission of Source PT is to utilize the highest level of evidence-based manual physical therapy care with an unprecedented level of customer service, all while achieving exceptional PT outcomes. Its rehabilitation approach is designed to incorporate all elements of wellness, to provide complementary mind and body healing.

"For over 20 years Source PT has been trusted by patients and physicians alike to provide best-in-class care," said Michael O'Connor, founder of Source PT. "Partnering with Ivy Rehab is the next step in our journey, and will enable us to grow and deepen our commitment to our patients. We're excited for our teammates, patients, and physicians to experience all of the positive developments that will come from this partnership."

"Ivy has a market leading footprint in Virginia, and we're very proud to have Source Physical Therapy & Wellness join us as our first partner in Northern Virginia," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "Source PT makes the Ivy Rehab Network stronger, and we are looking forward to growing together."'

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

